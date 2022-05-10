GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team and Fremont’s baseball team posted Northeast Corner Conference wins at Garrett Tuesday.
The Eagles were 5-0 winners over NECC baseball leader Garrett. The Railroader girls won for the fourth time in their last five games, beating Fremont 6-4.
Fremont 5, Garrett 0
Barring the outcome of other NECC games Tuesday, Fremont made an already interesting regular-season conference race that much more interesting.
Entering Tuesday’s games, Garrett was the last unbeaten team in the NECC, with Fremont, Eastside, Fairfield and Westview all with one loss.
“Five great teams all battling it out, and a lot of us have to play each other,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said afterwards.
“Jason (Richards) is doing a great job with Garrett. They probably have the most complete pitching staff in the conference.
“We knew regardless of who we saw — (Kail) Baughman, (Graham) Kelham, (Luke) Holcomb or (Luke) Byers — it didn’t matter. We were going to see good pitching.
“We just tried to have good at-bats,” Bock said. “While we struck out something like 10 times, the guys never got disheartened.”
After four scoreless innings, Fremont got on the board with back-to-back two-out hits in the fifth.
Gabel Pentecost singled, stole second, and eluded a tag at the plate on the heels of Remy Crabill’s single.
With the bases loaded in the sixth, Fremont’s Nick Miller hit a grand slam to give his team some cushion.
Dylan Friend started the inning with a walk and with one out, Corbin Beeman walked and Ethan Bock singled to fill the bases. Conner Trobaugh, who entered as a runner for Friend, scored with Beeman, Bock and Miller on the blast.
Pentecost threw 96 pitches in a complete-game effort. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed six hits.
For Garrett, Kelham struck out seven batters through four innings, but walked five and was lifted after throwing 95 pitches. Holcomb took the loss. He fanned three batters through three innings of work.
Joe Molargik collected two of the Railroaders’ six hits, including a double.
Garrett 6, Fremont 4
Garrett got home runs from Kaitlyn Bergman and Mackenzie Smith to bounce back following a conference defeat Monday.
“That felt good. I’m really proud of these kids for the way they bounced back after last night’s loss over at Eastside,” Railroader coach Julie DePew said.
“The kids came back and wanted to win. They were ready to work. I’m really proud of their mentality.”
Fremont perfectly executed some small ball to get on the board first. Sammy Meyers led off the game with a single, advanced on a grounder and stole third ahead of Kate Gannon’s sacrifice bunt.
Bergman led off the Garrett first with a solo home run.
That’s where it stayed until the home half of the third.
Bergman, who hit for three-fourths of the cycle, led off with a double and scored on Stella Mix’s one-out single. Mix would later score when Halle Hathaway reached on an error for a 3-1 lead.
The Railroaders made it 6-1 with three more in the fourth.
With one out, Bergman picked up a single, took second on a wild pitch, and scored when Smith crushed one over the left field fence.
Mix followed with a single, moved up on a grounder, and scored on Hathaway’s single.
Fremont got a run back in the fifth when Lexi Stevens reached on an error. She moved up on a passed ball and scored when Rylee Goetz was safe on another Garrett error.
Stevens started a rally with a two-out hit in the seventh. She scored when the Railroaders threw the ball away on Addy Parr’s grounder. Parr wound up circling the bases when Garrett commited another error on the play.
Bergman ended the game with a strikeout for Garrett.
The win is the fourth in the last five outings for the Railroaders.
“I’m excited,” DePew said. “They haven’t peaked. I think they’re still climbing. They’re still having fun and they’re still working hard.
“Every day we come to practice, they’re ready to go. They’re ready to learn something new. They’re ready to try something new. … As long as we can keep that mentality, I think these girls have some good things in front of them.”
