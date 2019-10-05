WATERLOO — The Barons were behind seemingly all night in Friday’s homecoming game with Norwell, then turned to what they do best.
With Landon Miller gaining chunks of yards as the Baron offensive line took over, DeKalb put together two second-half touchdown drives and came from behind for a 13-9 Northeast 8 Conference football win.
The Barons withstood a late threat by the Knights, who drove 12 plays to the DeKalb 26 before a fourth-down pass fell incomplete with just less than two minutes to play.
Miller had his second straight huge game with 194 yards on 24 carries. He ran eight times on DeKalb’s first scoring march, and three more as the Barons moved for their second score.
Miller limped off the field after an 18-yard run that set up the go-ahead score, but was back in action for an 8-yard run that gave DeKalb a first down in the final minute and allowed the Barons to run out the clock.
“Our line didn’t play well the first half,” Baron coach Pete Kempf said. “They kind of rebounded and we got the job done the second half.
“It’s good to win ball games, but we’ve got a lot to work on. We’ve got to go back to the film, and we have a lot to work on and preach and get better.”
Junior quarterback Eli Riley frustrated the Barons with his running ability and also hit some key passes. After leading the Knights downfield, however, he was stopped short on a sneak, leaving Norwell with fourth and one. The Knights were then whistled for a false start.
On fourth and six, Riley’s pass was in and out of the hands of his receiver, and the Barons had survived.
DeKalb trailed 9-0 for almost the entire game. The Barons got the ball at their 3 after a Corey Price interception, but failed to get a first down. A false start penalty moved punter Evan Snider deep into the end zone, and the Knights blocked the kick. Snider scrambled to recover the loose ball, forcing the Knights to settle for a safety.
“We got a punt blocked. It was simple execution. Kickoffs we’re not tackling well,” Kempf said.
Norwell got a short field after the free kick, and drove 38 yards in eight plays to score, with Riley’s middle screen to Blake Haiflich gaining 26. Riley scored from the 1.
“We came out soft and satisfied,” Kempf said. “We thought we’d run over Norwell and we’re not that good. That falls on me as the head coach and our preparation throughout the week.
“There are no off weeks in our conference. We have a lot of work to do.”
The Barons started the second half with a nine-play march, but lost the ball on an interception. On their next possession, they drove 80 yards in 12 plays. Quarterback Evan Eshbach scored on a sneak, and the Barons trailed 9-7 after Kai Zacharias’ PAT.
Zacharias got DeKalb the ball back, snaring a Norwell fumble. The Barons then went 54 yards in seven plays, with Tanner Jack going across from the 3 with 5:37 left. A two-point conversion try failed.
In addition to the homecoming, the Barons honored the 25th anniversary of the 1994 state finalist team, introducing players, cheerleaders and managers prior to the game.
