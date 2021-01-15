Prep Gymnastics
Barons top Chargers
LIGONIER — DeKalb defeated West Noble 99.525-76.675 in the Chargers’ senior night Thursday.
Lone Eastside gymnast Brielle Carter was second all-around with 31.25. She was third on the uneven bars with 6.975, tied for third on both the floor exercise (8.55) and the vault (8.45), and fourth on the balance beam (7.275).
Lauren Blythe was the all-around medalist with 33.6 to lead the Barons. She also won the floor exercise with 8.95.
Sarah Boyd won the balance beam (8.925) and the uneven bars (7.9) for DeKalb. Teammate Myca Miller was first on the vault with 9.1.
For the Chargers, freshman Payton Eash was sixth on the vault with 8.1 and sophomore Gabrielle Boggs paced sixth on the floor with 7.675.
West Noble honored three seniors during the evening, gymnasts Ellianna Villareal and Madi Morgan and manager Hunter Thompson.
DeKalb 99.525, West Noble 76.675
Vault: 1. M. Miller (D) 9.1, 2. Blythe (D) 8.65, 3t. Burton (D) and Carter (Eastside) 8.45, 5. Zacharias (D) 8.35, 6. Eash (WN) 8.1.
Uneven Bars: 1. S. Boyd (D) 7.9, 2. Blythe (D) 7.625, 3. Carter (ES) 6.975, 4. Zacharias (D) 6.475, 5. Burton (D) 6.45, 6. M. Miller (D) 5.45.
Balance Beam: 1. S. Boyd (D) 8.925, 2. Blythe (D) 8.375, 3. Zacharias (D) 7.8, 4. Carter (ES) 7.275, 5. M. Miller (D) 6.9, 6. Burton (D) 6.85.
Floor Exercise: 1. Blythe (D) 8.95, 2. M. Miller (D) 8.725, 3t. Carter (ES) and Burton (D) 8.55, 5. Zacharias (D) 8.375, 6. Boggs (WN) 7.675.
All-Around: 1. Blythe (D) 33.6, 2. Carter (ES) 31.25, 3. Zacharias (D) 31, 4. M. Miller (D) 30.175, 5. Burton (D) 27.3.
Prep Swimming Both Hornet teams defeat Adams Central
ANGOLA — Both Angola teams upped their dual records to 10-0 with wins over Adams Central Thursday at the YMCA of Steuben County. The girls’ score was 121-44, and the boys’ result was 105-62.
M.S. Basketball CN, Lakeland split boys games
LAGRANGE — Central Noble and Lakeland each won a game over the other on Wednesday. The Cougars won the eighth grade game 39-18, and the Lakers won the seventh grade contest 39-29.
In the eighth grade game, Carter Wilkinson had 13 points and Redick Zolman scored 12 to lead CN. The Cougars also had six points from Brody Morgan, four from Ryan Keirn and two points each from Mason Frey and Braxton Pieper.
In the seventh grade game, Nick Freeman had 11 points and Kyle Knafel scored eight for Central Noble (10-3 before Thursday). Simeon Gard had seven points, three rebounds and a blocked shot. Trey Shisler had three points, three rebounds and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.