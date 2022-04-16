WATERLOO — Their starting pitcher struck out 15 and their batters came out hitting line drives.
Garrett’s hitters couldn’t find gaps, however, and then the Railroaders’ support system broke down behind pitcher Graham Kelham.
DeKalb took advantage with some timely hitting and blew the game open with a seven-run fifth inning, and handed the Railroaders their first loss, 9-1 in cold, windy conditions Friday. It was the fifth win in a row for the Barons (5-3).
The big inning provided a cushion for right-hander Elijah Ehmke, who scattered six hits — they all came in different innings — while striking out four and allowing just one unearned run in a complete game victory.
“Elijah, all seven innings, and no walks. No free passes (he did hit three batters),” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said.
“Kelham came out and threw real well. He kept it close, but we took advantage of what they gave us, and we blew it open.”
Kelham went 4 2/3 innings, and got every out by strikeout. One extra strikeout came in the fourth when Will Seigel missed a pitch in the dirt for strike three and reached first, and Alex Leslie dashed home from third to put DeKalb ahead for good at 2-1.
“I can’t ask any more from our pitching,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “Our pitchers have thrown well. Just errors and our mental game. We get in our heads, and it’s ruining other good things that are happening.”
Ehmke helped his own cause with two hits in the fifth-inning eruption. He led off with a soft liner over first base, then courtesy runner Jason Rose dashed around to third on a one-out double by Parker Smith.
With the Garrett infield drawn in, Leslie lined a two-run single to right to make it 4-1.
After Kelham got one last strikeout, five Railroader errors and two walks opened the door for DeKalb to pile on more runs. Logan Jordan greeted reliever Luke Byers with an RBI double, and Ehmke’s second hit of the inning also drove in a run.
Only three of the eight runs charged to Kelham were earned. The Railroaders had eight errors total.
Garrett (4-1) took advantage of DeKalb’s only error in the first inning after Trey Richards reached to start the game. Peyton Simmons was robbed by third baseman Ethan Jordan’s diving catch of his line drive, and Kelham stung one right at left fielder Logan Montoya.
Luke Holcomb finally found a gap, shooting one to the fence in right-center and scoring Richards, but second baseman Logan Jordan dove to spear Byers’ liner to end the inning.
DeKalb tied it in the bottom of the inning when Logan Jordan walked, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Ethan Jordan.
Down 2-1, Garrett staged a threat in the top of the fifth, putting the tying and lead runs in scoring position on a two-out double by Kelham. Ehmke induced a groundout to escape trouble, however.
The Railroaders will host West Noble today in a single game today starting at 11 a.m.
