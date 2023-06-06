PLYMOUTH — This trip to regional didn’t go how the DeKalb Barons wanted.
After a successful year led by nine seniors, however, they have hope they’ll be able to give it another try.
Homestead got a three-hit shutout from junior ace Mason Weaver who struck out nine and was backed by a 15-hit attack as the Spartans defeated the Barons 10-0 in the Class 4A regional Saturday.
The game was stopped in the bottom of the sixth due to the 10-run rule after the Spartans scored twice with the help of three consecutive Baron errors.
“I’m proud of the guys,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “Early in the season, before our first official practice, I sat them down and told them about (good DeKalb teams of the past). Those were good old days.
“I told them about the foundation they have created. We’re in the good old days right now. Nine seniors came out every day and gave it their all. We’ve got holes to fill, but we couldn’t be more blessed than to have the nine seniors set the foundation going forward.”
Weaver helped himself with three hits and an RBI. No. 8 hitter Justin Goskowicz had three hits and three RBIs for Homestead (19-9) which advanced to next weekend’s LaPorte Semi-State.
Caleb Bradford’s sacrifice fly provided all the runs the Spartans would need in the third inning, and Goskowicz delivered a two-run single in the third.
Homestead then sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs on nine hits in the fifth. Five different batters had RBIs. The Spartans made good contact and seemed to put every ball in a hole in the infield or a gap in the outfield.
Parker Smith gave way in that inning to Elijah Ehmke, and Donnie Wiley finished up on the mound.
Tegan Irk had two of the three hits for the Barons (21-11). Ethan Jordan had the other.
“It’s not the way we wanted to see our season end,” Bice said. “I was proud of Parker coming out and pitching well the first couple of innings.
“They found gaps that we didn’t. There’s only one team that ends the season with a win. Unfortunately it’s not us, but that doesn’t negate all the good things this season.”
DeKalb won its first sectional since 2002, and has some talented younger players ready to fill in.
“The seniors have raised the bar for the expectations,” Bice said. “I’m glad we had all our young players here today to see that, to see what our expectations are going forward.”
