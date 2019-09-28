GARRETT — West Noble took an early shot from Garrett.
Then the Chargers seemed to be coming from everywhere.
They mixed a powerful running game, spreading the wealth among several capable runners, with the passing and escapability of quarterback Kyle Mawhorter to compile almost 350 yards of offense in a 34-7 Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division victory over the Railroaders Saturday.
The game had been postponed from Friday due to storms and lightning.
After Garrett’s early score — a 39-yard touchdown strike from Levi Follett to Kraig Smith — West Noble put together scoring drives of 14, 15 and 10 plays to lead 20-7 at the half.
“We were sluggish starting out,” Charger coach Monte Mawhorter said. “This group of kids took the opportunity to keep playing and they just get better as the game goes along. (Garrett is) a good football team. They’re big, fast and strong, and it took a little while for us to get adjusted.”
West Noble (6-0 overall, 3-0 NECC Big) clinched a tie for their division title with the win, and can claim the crown solo if they beat Lakeland at home Friday.
“We always have a goal that we want to be conference champs,” Coach Mawhorter said. “We know that we could share it. We don’t want to share it. We want to win it outright.”
Garrett (2-4, 1-1) had success in the running game early, but the Chargers soon kept things gummed up around the line of scrimmage, and the Railroaders were off schedule with long distances to go on second and third downs.
“We had a great start,” Garrett coach Chris DePew said. “Stopped them, go right down the field and score. We were feeling pretty good about things.
“They adjusted a little bit. We don’t have a lot of bullets in our offensive gun. Sometimes you shoot them all early in the game. That’s kind of where we are. We don’t have a lot of explosiveness in our offense, and you can only grind out so much.”
Senior Brandon Pruitt led the Chargers with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He carried six times on the first Charger scoring drive, capped by Kyle Mawhorter’s 4-yard pass to Josh Gross.
Kyle Mawhorter also threw a scoring pass of 8 yards to Rocky Slone in the final drive of the half. Mawhorter’s 22-yard strike to Gross converted a third-and-11, and he caught a 15-yard pass himself on a throwback from Gross.
Raven Slone also scored on a short touchdown run for the Chargers in the second half.
“They’ve got a complementary group of athletes,” DePew said. “They’re tough to defend. When you have a couple special guys with speed it can make you look awfully good. They’re definitely playing good football and earning their wins. They outplayed us.”
Garrett had posssesions of 10 and 13 plays in the second half, but both drives ended near midfield. Clayton Fielden rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries to lead the Railroaders.
Garrett’s homecoming festivities, which were to have been held Friday night, have been moved to this Friday’s game with Fairfield.
