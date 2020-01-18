Prep Basketball LPC boys lose to Canterbury
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Canterbury 67-53 on Friday.
Carter Harman had 25 points and Josh Pike scored 13 for the Panthers (6-4). The Cavaliers are 6-7.
College Basketball Trine men top Calvin down final stretch
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with an 81-78 victory over Calvin at Van Noord Arena.
Maurice Hunter converted a three-point play to give the Thunder (10-5 overall) a 77-76 lead with 1 minute, 5 seconds left. Marcus Winters made all four of his free throws in the final minute to keep Trine ahead.
A three-point attempt to tie by Knight Derrick DeVries as time expired was short, hitting the front of the rim.
Langston Johnson led four Trine players in double figures with 23 points and four assists. Hunter had 17 points and seven rebounds. Winters had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Former East Noble Knight Brent Cox had 15 points off the bench.
Thad Shymanski had 19 points for Calvin (8-7, 2-2 MIAA).
College Hockey Thunder women sweep series at Marian
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team swept a weekend series from Northern Collegiate Hockey Association rival Marian, Wisconsin, defeating the Sabres 4-1 on Friday night and 2-1 on Saturday.
On Saturday, Eryn Isaacson scored the game-winning goal for the Thunder (7-5-3, 3-4-1 NCHA) with 25 seconds left on an assist from Hannah Nelson.
Kirsten Vandenheuvel scored in the first period for Trine on assists from Devin Dzumaryk and Sierra Westner. Molly Scarborough made 23 saves in goal. Marian is 3-11-1, 2-5-1.
On Friday, Theresa DiMaggio and Brandi Wilson each had a goal and an assist for the Thunder, and Grace Canty added two assists.
Scarborough made 22 saves in goal for Trine. Isaacson and Emily Moore also scored.
Trine men, Finlandia exchange OT wins
HANCOCK, Mich. — Trine’s NCAA men’s hockey team and Finlandia exchanged 3-2 overtime victories in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association weekend series. The Thunder won on Friday, then the Lions won on Saturday.
On Saturday, Connor Hannon scored 3 minutes, 19 seconds into overtime for Finlandia (4-13-2, 2-10-2 NCHA).
Henry Hearon and Brett Piper scored for Trine (8-8-1, 6-5-1). Brett Young made 34 saves in goal.
On Friday night, William Casey scored the game-winning goal for the Thunder 2:47 into overtime on assists from Brandon Krumpschmid and Justin Hendrickson.
Justin Meers and TJ Delaney also scored for Trine. Hendrickson had two assists. Young scored 23 saves in goal.
