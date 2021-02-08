ANGOLA — Both Trine University indoor track and field teams won their season-opening meets at home on Friday over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
The Thunder men took first place with a total of 163 team points. Olivet was second with 103, and Albion was third at 94.
Individually, Trine captured four running event titles in the mile, 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash and the 3,000-meter run.
In the mile, four Trine runners finished in the top five, led by race winner Neil O’Brien in 4 minutes, 27.67 seconds. Senior Levi Neuzerling was second in a time of 4:37.55.
Jake Gladieux recorded the top overall time in both the prelims and the finals of the 60 hurdles. He ran a time of 8.40 seconds in the prelims to advance to the finals, where he was a little faster at 8.37 seconds to take first place.
In the 60 dash, junior Josh Davis won in 7.04 seconds in the finals. Freshman Danny Vinson was third in 7.14 seconds.
Sophomore Aiden Lapp led Trine in the 800 in 2:04.49 and placed third. Lapp was one of three Thunder runners to record top five times in the event. Holden Martin was fourth and Zach Griffith was fifth.
In the 200, sophomore Ben Williams was second in 23.06 seconds, followed by Davis in third at 23.26 seconds. As a team, the Thunder took second through fifth place in the event and had a total of seven participants place in the top 10.
Senior Jack Beakas of Auburn captured the 3,000 in a time of 8:46.95. Fellow senior Derek Miller, a Westview High School graduate, finished second in 8:52.69.
Trine had a solid effort in the field events. That included three runner-up performances by junior Ben Alston, Williams and junior Jon-Matthew Spaw, an East Noble graduate.
Alston placed second in the weight throw thanks to a best toss of 49 feet, 2.25 inches. In addition, teammate Theodore Samra was third at 49-0.25.
In the long jump, Williams’ best leap of 21-11.50 was good enough to earn him runner-up status and Spaw was second in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 12-5.5. Senior Alex Sliter was third in the pole vault 11-11.75.
In the women’s meet, the Thunder won with 164.5 points. Albion placed second with 113, and Adrian was third with 88.5.
Highlighting the night was freshman Andrea Rodeheffer, who won the pole vault with a school indoor record height cleared at 10-6. Her mark was two inches higher than the previous record held by teammate Autumn Presley, who finished second 9-6.25. Presley set the previous record 10-4 last January.
Freshman Haley Livingston also had a big night as she won the long jump and triple jump, and was also third in the 60 hurdles in 9.99 seconds.
In the long jump, Livingstone leaped 16-3.25 and was one of three Trine athletes to place in the top five. She then went on to be first in the triple jump at 33-6.75.
Fellow freshman Kit Kirkpatrick competed alongside Livingston in the long jump and placed third at 15-8.75.
Kirkpatrick also went on to place in a tie for second in the high jump after clearing a height of 4-9.75. Junior Stephanie Hartpence and sophomore Lia Vawter equaled Kirkpatrick’s mark in the event, but Kirkpatrick was named runner-up, while Hartpence and Vawter both finished in a tie for fourth place via judge’s decision.
In the weight throw, Trine junior Anna Kmec was second at 43-8.50. Kendallville sophomore Madelyn Summers finished third at 43-6. Additionally, Summers was second in the shot put with a throw of 38-9.75.
Trine won three times on the track, and that included Hartpence in the 400 in 1:05.33. Junior Paige McGonigal placed second in the 400 in 1:07.37.
Freshman Marissa Kenney and senior Megan Theismann also won their individual events with Kenney taking first in the 800 in 2:37.04 and Theismann winning the 3,000 in 10:31.87.
Freshman and Central Noble graduate Kylie Zumbrun was third in the 800 in 2:43.06 and senior Elizabeth Lohman finished third in the 3,000 in 10:48.68.
Trine freshman Kennedi Sternberg was second in the 200 in 27.87 seconds and placed third in the 60 dash in 8.15 seconds. Three Thunder sprinters placed in the top 10 in the 200.
Ana Parker had a second-place finish in the mile run with a mark of 5:58.33.
On Monday, Rodeheffer was named MIAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, and Davis was named the conference’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Trine is scheduled to host another home meet on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
