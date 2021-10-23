HUNTINGTON — Izaiah Steury would like to finish first one more time in cross country for Angola, and he made sure he’ll have that chance Saturday.
The Notre Dame recruit won the New Haven Semi-State in a meet record time of 15:09.2 at the Huntington University course Saturday, assuring that he’ll have a chance to defend his state title next weekend at Terre Haute.
“Today was a perfect day,” he said. “The weather was nice and there was no wind. You couldn’t ask for a better day. I’m glad we were able to tear it up and just have fun.”
Other area runners got in on the fun, too, including East Noble’s girls team, which finished fifth to book passage to the state meet. The top six teams, and the top 10 runners not on one of those teams, will compete on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course next Saturday.
“I’m happy about everything that took place. I’m really excited about this group,” East Noble coach Mark Liepe said.
Two individual girls qualifiers also have plans for next weekend. Gracynn Hinkley of Angola and Lydia Bennett of DeKalb both earned a trip to state for the second time. Hinkley is going for the second year in a row, while Bennett was there two years ago.
Steury made it four straight state meets for his high school career with his second straight semi-state title. He’ll try to become the first repeat state champion since Ben Veatch of Carmel in 2014-15. He feels the Huntington course is good preparation for the course at state.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “It’s really rolling uphill, it’s not flat. It’s kind of like a state course, up and down hills. It prepares you for a tougher course and I appreciate that.”
Steury will advance as an individual, with the Hornets falling short as a team in ninth place with a score of 292. Sam Yarnelle (33rd, 16:45) was their next best finisher.
Hamilton Southeastern rolled to the team championship with 62 points. Other advancing boys teams were Fishers, Northridge, Goshen, Carroll and Penn.
The East Noble girls, going to state as a team for the first time since 2016, had a score of 143, three points ahead of Northridge, which took the final state berth. Carroll and Homestead tied for the best score at 95, but the Chargers took the championship on the sixth-runner tiebreaker. Hamilton Southeastern (106) and Penn (116) also advanced.
The Knights had a big question mark, with frontrunner Addison Lindsey running with a foot and ankle injury she sustained in last week’s regional, when she was cruising toward the finish in second place.
Lindsey ran only Friday this week due to the injury. She still managed to lead the team with a 19th-place finish in 19:39.
“For her to fight through to the finish was a big relief,” Liepe said. “We didn’t know for sure if she’d be able to finish the whole race. She gutted it out enough to help us. It was gutsy on her part.”
The rest of the Knights did their part, too.
“Our two, three and four looked real good,” Liepe said. “We always rotate. Our No. 4 girl (Lydia Keihn, 32nd, 20;04) jumped up to No. 3 today. That was huge. Rae David (23rd, 19:43) looked good again today. Dakota (Rodgers, 37th, 20:21) had a great race last week and was pretty good this week.
“We had a solid 5-6 (Rachel Becker 64th, 21:00, and Cady Smith 145th, 22:48). We had a better 5-6 than the teams behind us, and that helped hold us up (in state qualifying range).”
Hinkley was seventh-best among the individual state qualifiers, finishing 15th in 19:31.
“It feels great,” she said. “I’ve been having problems. It’s relieving to be able to make it again. It felt good going out there and being able to race.”
Bennett was eighth among the individual qualifiers after an overall finish of 18th in 19:34. She also felt relief in returning to state.
“It feels awesome,” she said. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster, but I’m really glad to be back again.
“I had a good strategy today, start out a little slower, because everyone goes out super, super fast. Just pick everyone off and run my race. I was really confident and it showed.”
Coach Josh Maple concurred. “Lydia ran her best race of the year today,” Maple said. “She had a great week of training and it paid off today.
“Last year was a tough year for a lot of people, Lydia included. I’m just really happy to have her going back. I’m really proud of her, she’s run real well these last few weeks.”
DeKalb’s two other semi-state participants, Abby DeTray and Carter Van Gessel, saw their seasons come to an end. DeTray was 48th in 20:31 and Van Gessel was 70th in 17:24.
“Abby DeTray ran real well and ran close to her best time. Carter Van Gessel ran real well, too. He probably ran faster at conference a few weeks ago, but a lot of boys got boxed in a little and stuck behind a pack, so he didn’t get to run what he wanted.”
Grant Flora of West Noble was less than six seconds shy of a trip to state, running a 16:35.4 in 25th place. The final individual qualifier not on an advancing team, Ryan Hoopingarner of Mishawaka, was 23rd in 16:29.8.
Prairie Heights individual competitor Kawliga Glasgo ended his season with a 55th-place finish in 17:10.
Seniors Morgan Gannon of Fremont and Nataley Armstrong of Garrett finished their prep cross country careers. Gannon was 41st at 20:25 and Armstrong took 43rd in 20:28.4. Jordan Davenport of Angola was 81st in 21:22.3 in her last race of the year.
New Haven Semi-state
BOYS
Team Scores (top 6 advance to state): 1. Hamilton Southeastern 62, 2. Fishers 101, 3. Northridge (124), 4. Goshen 146, 5. Carroll 197, 6. Penn 210, 7. Concordia 223, 8. Homestead 233, 9. Angola 292, 10. NorthWood 296, 11. Oak Hill 296, 12. Monroe Central 313, 13. Columbia City 349, 14. Huntington North 353, 15. Wapahani 355, 16. Mishawaka 371, 17. Bellmont 385, 18. Yorktown 440, 19. Bishop Luers 493.
Top 20 (i-advanced as individual): 1. i-Steury (Ang) 15:09, 2. Moore (NR) 15:41, 3. Hogan (Gsh) 15:53, 4. Satterfield (HSE) 15:54, 5. i-Hall (CC) 15:54, 6. i-Guise (Bel) 15:55, 7. Miller (NR) 15:57, 8. Johnston (Gsh) 15:58, 9. Dubois (HSE) 16:00, 10. i-Schlegel (Concordia) 16:03, 11. Hicks (HSE) 16:04, 12. Lohman (Car) 16:08, 13. i-Roberts (Concord) 16:11, 14. Meaux (Fsh) 16:13, 15. Marquardt (HSE) 16:14, 16. i-Baitz (Hom) 16:15, 17. i-Shappell (Leo) 16:19, 18. Quagliaroli (Fsh) 16:21, 19. i-Jackson (OH) 16:24, 20. Simons (Fsh) 16:27.
Others advancing as individuals: 21. Niswander (HN) 16:27, 23. Hoopingarner (Msh) 16:29.
Other Angola: 33. Yarnelle 16:45, 82. Burney 17:38, 130. Hinkley 18:11, 135. Koch 18:20, 155. Enyeart 18:46.
West Noble: 25. Flora 16:35.
Prairie Heights: 55. Glasgo 17:10.
DeKalb: 70. Van Gessel 17:24.
GIRLS
Team Scores (top 6 advance to state): 1. Carroll 95, 2. Homestead 95, 3. Hamilton Southeastern 105, 4. Penn 116, 5. East Noble 143, 6. Northridge 146, 7. Concordia 167, 8. Leo 202, 9. Elkhart 300, 10. Fishers 308, 11. South Bend St. Joseph 316, 12. South Side 326, 13. Pendleton Heights 339, 14. Huntington North 341, 15. Delta 392, 16. NorthWood 404, 17. Yorktown 462, 18. Norwell 467.
Top 20 (i-advanced as individual): 1. i-Nicki Southerland (Delta) 17:55, 2. Knoblauch (Hom) 18:18, 3. i-Wiley (HN) 18:36, 4. Smith (Penn) 18:49, 5. i-Panning (Concordia) 19:01, 6. Powers (HSE) 19:07, 7. Eubank (Penn) 19:09, 8. Hansen (Car) 19:09, 9. i-Barrett (Fsh) 19:11, 10. Latta (HSE) 19:16, 11. i-Walda (South) 19:21, 12. Hall (Carroll) 19:24, 13. i-Clibon (Northrop) 19:25, 14. Goebel (Hom) 19:31, 15. i-Hinkley (Ang) 19:31, 16. tie, Baylis (NR) and Hile (NR) 19:33, 18. i-Bennett 19:34, 19. Lindsey (EN) 19:39, 20. Peckinpaugh (Hom) 19:41.
Others advancing as individuals: 24. Tomasek (Mishawaka Marian) 19:44, 31. Borchelt (Concordia) 20:04.
Other East Noble: 23. David 19:43, 32. Keihn 20:04, 37. Rodgers 20:21, 64. Becker 21:00, 145. Smith 22:48.
Fremont: 41. Gannon 20:25
Garrett: 43. Armstrong 20:28.4.
Other DeKalb: 48. DeTray 20:31.3.
Other Angola: 81. Davenport 21:22.3.
