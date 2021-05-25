MIDDLEBURY — Angola and Westview’s girls tennis teams had major challenges in semifinal duals at the Northridge Regional Tuesday where their seasons came to an end.
The Hornets lost to the state’s 15th-ranked Raiders 4-1. The Warriors fell 5-0 to the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament champion Falcons.
Northridge and Fairfield will play for a regional championship today at 5 p.m.
“Wow! Northridge is a good, solid team,” Angola coach Scott Hottell said. “We always look for some kind of weakness to attack. It’s really hard to find one.
“I’m happy with the 13-2 year. It was a good one to end on.”
Westview coach Carrie Clark said, “We had one day to practice after winning our sectional on Saturday. We did what we could. Fairfield is a very solid team."
Nine of the 10 matches went fairly quick. That includes the lone area win that came from Angola sophomore Brea Harris at No. 3 singles as she defeated Maia Schmucker 6-0, 6-1.
“Brea played great. She played better as the season went along,” Hottell said. “Two doubles (Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers) was tied at 3 in the second set, then Northridge stepped their game up.”
The senior Fifer and the sophomore Powers lost to Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack 6-0, 6-3.
Westview freshman Maddie Stults played a lengthy first set with Falcon Faith Bontrager at No. 2 singles. Stults battled in the first set, but ended up losing in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.
“Maddie has been a surprise. She improved all season,” Clark said. “I don’t think we know what her potential is.”
With the loss for Angola, the coaching career came to an end for Hottell after 31 seasons, nine years as a head coach and 22 years as an assistant to Tony Wright.
Hottell addressed the girls team officially at a team dinner on Monday. The longtime teacher at Angola Middle School is changing professions and leaving teaching. He feels the change in careers will not allow him to commit to coaching like he feels he needs to.
“I’m retiring with mixed emotions. But it’s time for something different,” Hottell said. “I’ll continue to promote the game of tennis.
“We’ve raised the level of competitive tennis in the area. The NECC is heads and shoulders better than what it was 20 years ago. Whoever follows me has a great nucleus to work with. It’s been a great run,” he added. “I’m thankful for those who believed in me and my passion for the game, my high school coach Steve Cline, my college coach Joe Gentry and Tony.
“It’s been a labor of love. I tried to live up to Tony’s legacy with respect. I hope the kids who have come through here and that I’ve been lucky to coach will remember something I told them and appreciate it.”
Hottell led the Angola girls to a 97-31 dual record and seven sectional championships in eight seasons as head coach. He led the Hornet boys to a 104-75 dual record, four sectional titles and a regional championship in 2012 during his nine seasons at the helm.
Four boys have reached the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals with Hottell’s guidance, singles players Georg Albrecht and Jake Stump and the doubles team of Craig Nofziger and Markus Arnold.
As for the Warriors, everything worked out despite a late start. Clark was hired two weeks before the season started and they had no preseason. They finished with an 11-5 dual record.
“They learned to believe in themselves,” Clark said. “They’re great athletes and they worked really hard."
Clark had special praise for senior No. 1 doubles player Hallie Mast. This season was her first experience playing tennis.
“She doesn’t know how to quit,” Clark said.
Lakewood Park sophomore Lauren Korte is still waiting for a singles sectional opponent. She will either play the winner of the No. 1 singles match from the losing regional final team on Thursday or be crowned the Northridge singles sectional champion and play in the LaPorte Regional on June 5.
Northridge Regional semifinals
Angola 4, Northridge 1
Singles: 1. Riley Wheatley (NR) def. Elina Locane 6-2, 6-1. 2. Lilah Dean (NR) def. Ellie Aldred 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brea Harris (A) def. Maia Schmucker 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brynne Gayler-Peyton Kieper (NR) def. Allison Christman-Kaitlyn Kauffman 6-1, 6-1. 2. Taylin Cress-Morgan Mack (NR) def. Maren Fifer-McKenna Powers 6-0, 6-3.
Fairfield 5, Westview 0
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-0, 6-0. 2. Faith Bontrager (FF) def. Maddie Stults 7-5, 6-1. 3. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Nicole Miller 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Iris Miller-Chloe Yoder (FF) def. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark 6-0, 6-2. 2. Paige Simmons-Abby Gall (FF) def. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller 6-0, 6-0.
