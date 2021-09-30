The Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division has not disappointed when it comes to drama this season. Coming into the season, there was no real favorite, and at certain points this season, it looked like a couple of teams had a chance to separate and win it.
Tonight, West Noble has a chance to claim a share of the conference title, but Lakeland has an opportunity to further make the championship race even messier with a win.
There is a scenario where all five teams could share the title, but the Chargers could eliminate that notion with a win over the Lakers.
Lakeland at West Noble
Records: Lakeland 2-4, 1-1 NECC Big, West Noble 3-3, 2-1 NECC Big
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: The Lakers lost 27-14 to Central Noble. The Chargers defeated Garrett 20-19.
Last meeting: Lakeland won 41-21 on Oct. 2, 2020.
Just like the conference race, expect the game to be close on the field in Ligonier. Both teams have struggled offensively. West Noble averages just under 15 points per game, and Lakeland is at just above 16 points per game.
West Noble’s Drew Yates is a capable passer. He threw for 75 yards on 5-of-9 passing last week. Zach Beers and Peter Bradley are the top ball carriers for the Chargers. They each have 244 rushing yards.
The Lakers have had a little more success with their top rushers, Khamron Malaivanh and Caleb Sellers. Malaivanh is the top back in the match with 413 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sellers is averaging more yards per carry at 6.6 and has 250 yards and three scores.
Both defenses have been solid at times but not dominant. Stopping the run will be key for both teams. West Noble’s Braxton Pruitt and Lakeland’s John Wright are the biggest threat to get in the backfield for each team.
Fairfield at Garrett
Records: Fairfield 2-4, 1-1 NECC Big, Garrett 3-3, 1-1 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Falcons won 26-14 over Angola. The Railroaders were edged by West Noble 20-19.
Last meeting: Fairfield won 36-7 on Oct. 2, 2020.
Garrett has come back strong after each defeat this year, and remains in the NECC Big hunt, despite losing a heartbreaker last week.
Fairfield put itself in the picture by knocking off Angola last week. The Falcons are a run-heavy team and have thrown just 20 times in their first six games. Johnathan Estep is the top rusher with 513 yards and Michael Slabaugh has 214.
Garrett has the more balanced attack. Aaden Lytle has thrown for 849 yards and six scores. Christian Hess (26 catches, 258 yards) and Trey Richards (21 receptions, 299 yards) have been his favorite targets.
Robert Koskie has been the workhorse on the ground with 569 yards.
Richards has been in on 71 tackles to lead the Garrett defense. Cody Bickley, Carson Harter and Mat William are also among the leaders.
Churubusco at Central Noble
Records: Class A No. 10 Churubusco 4-2, 2-1 NECC Small, Class 2A No. 15 Central Noble 6-0, 2-0 NECC Small
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Eagles blanked Fremont 47-0. The Cougars beat Lakeland 27-14.
Last meeting: Churubusco beat Central Noble 38-7 on Oct. 4, 2019.
Both teams are still in contention for the NECC Small Division. The Cougars control their own destiny while the Eagles need a win this week then some help from Central Noble next week against Eastside. But there’s too much to focus in this matchup to have attention put elsewhere.
Both teams are going to try to run with the occasional shot down field. For Central Noble, the wealth has been spread to other players besides Will Hoover, and it’s worked.
Ashton Smith has stepped up and so has quarterback Tyler Shisler. Hoover has 863 yards on 111 carries with 13 touchdowns. Smith has 288 yards and five scores, and Shisler has 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
When the Cougars do go to the air, Preston Diffendarfer is the top target. He has 11 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns.
Central Noble will be running into a stout Churubusco defense that features all-state defensive lineman Hunter Bianski, who had 17 tackles for loss this season. Cullen Blake has 11.5 tackles for loss and Weston Rinker has eight.
When the Eagles are on offense, it’s Wyatt Marks who is the go-to rusher. He leads the team with 71 carries 397 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Riley Buroff has seven rushing touchdowns, and he’s thrown for 530 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
East Noble at Columbia City
Records: Class 4A No. 13 East Noble 3-2, 2-2 NE8, Columbia City 4-2, 3-1 NE8
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: The Knights were shut out at Norwell 17-0. The Eagles were also shut out by New Haven 21-0.
Last meeting: East Noble won 35-7 on Oct. 23, 2020.
The Knights came out flat for the second week in a row, but this time around, they didn’t balance it out with a strong effort in the second half. East Noble and Columbia City have the top offenses in the Northeast 8 Conference in terms of yards per game, but both are coming off performances where they were shut out.
Expect both teams to be ready to explode after last week. Kainon Carico had his lowest output of the season at Norwell and still rushed for 94 yards on 14 carries. The offensive line struggled to open up running lanes like it has all season. The Eagles have a solid rushing defense, allowing less than four yards per carry.
Columbia City has rushed the ball more this season than it has in previous years. Ethan Sievers is the team’s top rusher with 720 yards on 122 carries and seven touchdowns. Abe Barrera and James Getts are both complementary options to Sievers. Both Barrera and Getts average over seven yards per attempt.
Quarterback Greg Bolt is still a capable runner and a solid passer. The four-year starter has eight passing touchdowns and three on the ground.
Norwell at DeKalb
Records: Class 3A No. 9 Norwell 5-1, 3-1 NE8, DeKalb 1-5, 1-3 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network
Last week: The Knights blanked East Noble 17-0. The Barons outlasted Huntington North 50-49.
Last meeting: Norwell won 50-0 on Oct. 2, 2020.
The Barons kept the pass rush away from Tegan Irk for the most part and put up big numbers in an incredible comeback against Huntington North. The passing success helped DeKalb find some running lanes at times.
DeKalb will be tested in its homecoming game by the No. 1 defense in the Northeast 8 Conference in Norwell, which allows only around 200 yards a game on average. Norwell blanked an explosive offense last week in East Noble.
Luke Graft, Jon Colbert and Lleyton Bailey are all in the top 10 in the NE8 in tackles.
On offense, Norwell does the bulk of its damage on the ground. Graft and Colbert are both in the top five rushers in the NE8.
DeKalb gave up big numbers to Huntington North on the ground, but adjusted in the second half and came up with some big stops. Nate Williams, who had a pick six last week, remains among the league’s top tacklers.
Mishawaka Marian at Angola
Records: Class 3A No. 15 Marian 3-3, 2-1 Northern Indiana, Angola 2-4, 1-2 NECC Big
Media: Hometown Media on Facebook and YouTube
Last week: The Knights lost to Penn 35-0. The Hornets fell to Fairfield 26-14.
Last meeting: First meeting.
The Knights should have no shame losing to the Kingsmen. Penn played some Midwestern powerhouses in Indianapolis Cathedral and Cincinnati St. Xavier after losing to some big rivals nearby in a rare 0-4 start. The Kingsmen held Marian to 157 yards of total offense in the shutout win.
If Fairfield “got right” against the Hornets last week, Mishawaka Marian can do the same tonight. It won three straight after an 0-2 start before facing Penn last week. The Knights regularly win sectional titles in Class 3A and make deep playoff runs.
After struggling to figure things out outside of the Fremont game, Fairfield had a few fourth-down conversions, and that includes getting a first down on a fake punt and a touchdown on a halfback pass. The Falcons punched a vulnerable Hornet defense in the mouth time and time again.
Angola will have contain one of the most explosive skilled players in northern Indiana in senior Greg Atkinson. He has 17 receptions for 317 yards and one touchdown.
Atkinson is averaging 34.3 yards per kickoff return and 14.1 yards per punt return. He also returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and has a punt return score. Opposing teams have tried to kick away from him as he has only returned four kickoffs so far this season.
Senior Kaleb Lusanga has 421 yards rushing and nine touchdowns and averages 4.5 yards per carry. Senior Caden Kenton has 12 catches for 216 yards and three TDs, and classmate Brady Hoskins has 16 catches for 181 yards.
Marian has a lot of experience with some talented youngsters sprinkled in. That includes sophomore quarterback Bryce LaSane (61-111, 849 yards, 5 TD passes, 4 interceptions).
The Knights leading tacklers are senior linebackers Michael Murphy (56 total, including 33 solos and five for loss) and Gabe Kerr (39 total, including 31 solos).
Eastside at Fremont
Records: Class 2A No. 5 Eastside 6-0, 2-0 NECC Small, Fremont 2-4, 0-2 NECC Small
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube
Last week: The Blazers defeated Prairie Heights 42-6. The Eagles lost 47-0 to Churubusco.
Last meeting: Eastside won 48-12 on Oct. 4, 2019.
These teams did not meet in 2020 due to COVID. Eastside filled in by playing Class 5A Concord.
After winning two of their first three games, the Eagles have lost three in a row to some tough customers in Fairfield (51-12), Central Noble (56-12) and Churubusco (47-0).
Teams have found success on the ground against Fremont, with Fairfield racking up 501 yards in their Sept. 10 meeting. Last week, Churubusco rushed for over 375 yards and held the Eagles to negative rushing yards.
Fremont quarterback Buck Behrman has thrown for over 1,000 yards. His main targets are Logan Brace and Wyatt Claxton.
The Eagles’ tough stretch doesn’t get easier as Eastside will present challenges both on the ground and through the air.
Through six games, quarterback Laban Davis has rushed for 1,037 yards and thrown for 870, with 14 touchdowns on the ground and 13 more through the air.
The Blazers get the job done on defense, with juniors Dackotia Reed (41 total tackles) and Dax Holman (37 tackles) and senior Kyler Bibbee (39 stops) leading the way.
Bibbee and senior Bobby Davis have 3.5 sacks each and Holman has 2.5 sacks.
Prairie Heights at Bremen
Records: Prairie Heights 2-4, 0-3 NECC Small, Bremen 3-3, 2-1 Northern Indiana
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola)
Last week: The Lions beat John Glenn 21-7. The Panthers lost 42-6 to Eastside.
Last meeting: Bremen won 39-14 on Oct. 2, 2020.
It’s another tough matchup for the Panthers. The Lions are always battle-tested. They mix it up with really strong teams occasionally and can never have nights off playing in the Northern Indiana Conference.
Sophomore Lance Moser and junior Austin McKenzie give Bremen a 1-2 punch running the pigskin. Moser is the quicker, shiftier type at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. He has 678 yards rushing and four touchdowns and averages 5.7 yards per carry. McKenzie will pound it between the tackles at 6-1, 195. He has rushed for 343 yards at 5.4 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Ethan Nunemaker (38-77, 476 yards, 6 TD passes, 4 interceptions) has two major targets in classmate Ashton Shively (17 receptions, 285 yards, 3 touchdowns) and freshman Tyrus Graverson (10 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TDs).
McKenzie leads the defense at middle linebacker and has two fumble recoveries. Sophomore Reece Greene has three interceptions, and senior defensive lineman Lane Moser has a couple of sacks.
