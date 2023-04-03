The West Noble boys basketball team this past winter had quite possibly its best season ever.
While it didn’t achieve its ultimate season goal of winning the school’s first-ever sectional championship thanks to Class 3A state champion NorthWood, the Chargers still accomplished some impressive feats, such as winning their first Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title since 2014 and their first outright regular season title since 1986.
It was also the first time West Noble won both NECC titles since 1971-72, but the biggest accomplishment of the season involving the Chargers was an individual one.
Senior Austin Cripe eclipsed West Noble’s 1990 graduate Doug Targgart and his 1,285 career points to become West Noble’s all-time leading scorer post consolidation. Cripe was also named the 2023 KPC Media Group Boys Basketball Prep of the Year.
Cripe averaged 20.1 points (483 total) this season as the area’s second leading scorer and shot 52% from the field. He led the team in rebounding at 8.1 per game (195), assists at 4.6 per game (110), steals at two per game (48) and three-point percentage at 38%.
Cripe was also an All-NECC First Team player and an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association First Team Academic All-State honoree. He ends his career with 1,657 points, 530 rebounds, 310 assists, 207 steals and 46 blocks.
In just his third season as a varsity head coach and first with Westview, Chandler Prible’s Westview Warriors finished the season 17-9 overall and finished in a tie for second in the NECC at 7-3. Prible led the area’s only sectional championship team, returning the team to regional’s for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
For those accolades, Prible has earned the 2023 KPC Media Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Here’s the rest of the boys basketball all-area team:
Bradyn Barth, Jr., West Noble
Barth made the All-NECC First Team averaging 16.9 points, six rebounds and one block per game while shooting 62.9% from the field. Barth gave several teams fits down in the post, outmatching many of his opponents.
Nevin Phares, Sr., West Noble
Phares was the third All-NECC First Teamer for the Chargers, averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also shot 37.6% from three-point range and 81.5% at the free throw line.
Dane Lantz, Jr., Angola
Lantz was the leading scorer and point guard for the Hornets this past season, averaging 14 points and three rebounds a game.
Isaiah Gard, Jr., Central Noble
An All-NECC recipient, Gard stepped into his post role as the top rebounder for the Cougars, averaging six rebounds per game. He was also the team’s second scoring option with 10.5 points a game. When he shot the ball, it was likely going to fall, finishing the season shooting 60.3% from inside the three-point arc, 35.9% from behind it, and was 73.8% at the free-throw line.
Conner Lemmon, Sr., Cent. Noble
Lemmon, another All-NECC honoree for the Cougars and a Manchester commit, had another standout year, scoring 10.4 points per game and adding 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest. He was 45.2% from two-point range, 43.2% from three and 79.3% from the free-throw line.
Drew Pliett, Jr., Central Noble
This Churubusco transfer immediately impacted his new team. He was the team’s leading scorer at 10.7 points a game and had 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game. He shot 54.7% from two-point range, 39.6% from three-point range and was 58.6% in free throws. He was an All-NECC honorable mention.
Alex Leslie, Sr., DeKalb
Leslie was named to the All-Northeast 8 Second Team once again this season and was the second-leading scorer for the Barons, averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He was 42.9% from two, 39.7% from three and 82.7% at the free-throw line.
Caden Pettis, Jr., DeKalb
Another All-NE8 Second Team recipient, Pettis led the Barons in scoring and was one of the area’s top scorers at 14.1 points per game. He also added 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He was 65.5% from two, 39.7% from three and 82.7% at the charity stripe.
Hunter Kline, Sr., East Noble
Kline was one of the top players in the NE8 this past season, being named to the All-Conference First Team after averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Kline will play at Marian University’s Ancilla College next winter.
Owen Ritchie, Sr., East Noble
Ritchie was named to the All-NE8 Second Team and averaged 11.8 points per game. As a guard, he came up big in clutch moments throughout the Knights 4-20 season, making key plays in each of the team’s four overtime games this season.
Santino Brewer, Sr., Eastside
Brewer was an All-NECC First Teamer and was the leading scorer most nights for the Blazers. Brewer led the team to a 9-14 overall season.
Ethan Bontrager, Sr., Fremont
Bontrager was one of two seniors on Fremont’s 12-11 team this past winter and was one of two Eagles to be named to the All-NECC First Team. Bontrager led the Eagles in scoring in the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional first-round game against Prairie Heights with 13 points.
Conner Slee, Jr., Fremont
Slee was the other Eagle to be named to the All-NECC First Team and had eight points in the sectional first-round game against Prairie Heights. After the game, Panthers coach Delmar Bontrager said Slee was one of if not the best shooter in the conference.
Kyle Smith, Sr., Garrett
Smith was the best player on the court for the Railroaders for much of the season, having led the team at 10 points a game and in rebounds (4.5 per game) to earn All-NECC Honorable Mention. He had 229 total points for the season, a career high, and finished high school with 612 total points along with 204 rebounds, 120 assists, 80 steals and seven blocks.
Ben Keil, Sr., Lakeland
The Lakers were 16-8 overall this season and Keil was a big reason why. The senior and All-NECC First Teamer led the Lakers in scoring (14.8 points per game), rebounding (8 per game), passing (5.7 assists per game) and stealing (2.4 per game). His career ends with 890 points, 459 rebounds, 307 assists, 170 steals and 26 blocks. He was also an IBCA First Team Academic All-State recipient.
Christian Troyer, Sr., Lakeland
Troyer, an All-NECC First Team honoree, was the third scoring option for the Lakers, finishing just shy of double figures at 9.7 points a game. He led the team in field goal percentage at 49%, and was third in steals (1.4 per game, 33 total), and free-throw percentage (69%). His high school career ends with 477 points, 153 rebounds, 78 assists, 53 steals and 15 blocks.
Nate Keil, Jr., Lakeland
Ben’s brother and an All-NECC Honorable Mention, Nate was also near the top in several categories, leading the Lakers with 0.7 blocks a game (16 total). He shot 46% from the field and 38% from three to finish second in both on the team, and he was third in rebounds (3.7 per game, 88 total) and assists (2 per game, 49 total).
Mason Posey, Sr., Lakewood Park
Posey ended his high school career strong, finishing the season with 352 points (15.3 per game) to lead the Panthers. He also led the team in assists with 82 (3.6 per game) and free-throw percentage (75%), was second in steals at 1.4 per game and was third in rebounds (4.9 per game) and field goal percentage (42%). Posey finished his career with 674 points, 236 rebounds, 144 assists, 57 steals and 30 blocks in two seasons.
Chase Bachelor, Sr., Prairie Heights
Bachelor was the area’s leading scorer, topping Cripe with 21.6 points a game to finish the season with 539, adding 150 rebounds (6 per game), 64 assists (2.6 per game) and 43 steals (1.7 per game). The All-NECC First Team honoree and University of Saint Francis signee was a 4-year varsity starter for the Panthers and ended his career with 1,344 points, 441 rebounds, 167 assists, 128 steals and 58 blocks. Bachelor was 54% from the field, including 27% from three, and 69% for free throws.
Isaiah Malone, Sr., Prairie Heights
Malone was arguably one of the best if not the best defensive player in all of northeast Indiana, tying for first in the state at 4.6 blocks a game (115 total) with Cowan’s Cole Duncan, leading even the state’s No. 1 recruit in Kokomo 7-footer Flory Bidunga, and was ranked 38th nationally of schools using MaxPreps. Malone, an All-NECC First Team player and Saint Francis signee, was third in the area in scoring at 19.6 points per game (491 total) and averaged a double-double, too, with 10.4 (259 total) rebounds a game as well as 1.2 assists per contest.
Malone was 62% from the field, 51% from three (40-for-79) and 71% at the free-throw line. He finished his career with 945 points, 496 rebounds, 213 blocks, 67 assists and 61 steals.
Brady Yoder, Sr., Westview
Yoder was the team’s leading stat-getter most games and finished his career as a 1,000 point scorer with the Warriors. The All-NECC First Team recipient averaged 18.8 points per game as one of the area’s best scorers, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds, four assists, and two steals per contest.
Wiley Minix, Jr., Westview
Minix was also an All-NECC First Team selection and was another top scorer for the Warriors, averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Luke Helmuth, Jr., Westview
Helmuth was a solid third option for the Warriors in their regional run and was named an All-NECC Honorable Mention at season’s end.
Honorable Mention
The all-area honorable mentions were Angola’s Tyler Call and Landon Herbert, Central Noble’s Sam Essegian and Redick Zolman, Churubusco’s Caden Ummel, Fremont’s Corbin Beeman, Lakeland’s Tommy Curtis, Lakewood Park’s Cameron Hindle, Mason Jolloff and Logan Parrett; Prairie Heights’ Logan Swygart, West Noble’s Luke Schermerhorn and Westview’s Jethro Hostetler.
