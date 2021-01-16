GOSHEN — East Noble’s boys basketball team defeated Goshen 56-52 Saturday night.
The Knights (6-6) led 36-24 at the half. The RedHawks (4-7) outscored EN 14-4 in the third quarter, but the Knights hung on to prevail on the road.
Braeden Ball and Chris Hood each had 18 points for East Noble. Keegan Foster added nine points. Hood had 15 of his points in the first half and grabbed seven rebounds in the contest.
Goshen played without one of its top players in junior Drew Hogan and was led by Deecon Hill’s 18 points.
Lakewood Park 62, Clinton Christian 34
In Auburn, 11 Panthers scored, led by Carter Harman with 13 points and Blake Miller with 11. Lakewood Park is 5-4.
This was Lakewood Park’s first game since the departure of junior standout Caedmon Bontrager, who recently transferred to Elevation Prep, a new basketball prep academy in Fort Wayne.
Elevation Prep’s director and head high school coach Cody Henson announced Bontrager’s commitment on Friday on Twitter @Coach_Henson33.
GIRLS Bishop Luers 61, Lakewood Park 30
In Fort Wayne, Chloe Jolloff had 13 points and Frannie Talarico scored eight for the Panthers (10-5). Luers is 7-9.
In other area action Saturday, Hamilton lost at home to Elkhart Christian 51-10.
