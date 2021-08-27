WATERLOO — As always, DeKalb was happy for the goals it scored in Thursday’s Northeast 8 Conference opener.
The Barons were also looking for each other on the field and rooting for each other from the sideline during their 9-0 victory over New Haven, which was pleasing to coach Jarrod Bennett.
“It’s nice to see them rooting for team, and putting us over individuals,” DeKalb coach Bennett said. “I’ve had confidence in this group for a long time.
“These are some big steps being taken. They’ve taken their lumps at times in the past, but it’s nice to see them putting it together.”
Carric Joachim scored five goals for the Barons (3-1 overall, 1-0 NE8). The last goal was scored by Adrian Fry, who blocked a clearing attempt by a New Haven defender into the net. That ended the game with 14 minutes still on the clock with the IHSAA mercy rule coming into play.
The Barons had plenty of support. The girls soccer team, which had its match at New Haven postponed, stuck around to cheer the boys team. The boys tennis team arrived en masse during the match to lend a hand.
“It was a great crowd tonight,” Bennett said. “That atmosphere, that’s what builds a culture. It was great to be a part of.”
Joachim scored his first goal off a pass from Jace Benson, with his shot going off the hands of Bulldog goalkeeper Markus Becraft. Joachim scored again after intercepting a goal kick at the 31:45 mark of the first half, and Nate Fillenwarth curled a corner kick into the net less than a minute later to make it 3-0.
Joachim’s third goal, off a cross from Alex Collins, put DeKalb up four, and Imanol Hernandez capped the scoring in the first half when he stole the ball at the 18 and made a run to the goal.
The fourth goal for Joachim was the result of a horizontal run from right to left, where he found some space and put a shot in. Benson then won a loose ball just outside the box and charged to the goal for a 7-0 lead.
Joachim scored again from in tight before Fry’s finisher.
DeKalb travels to Blackhawk Christian Monday.
