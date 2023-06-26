BLOOMINGTON — Another high school softball season has come and gone this past Saturday with the annual Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North/South All-Star Classic doubleheader at Andy Mohr Field on Indiana University Bloomington’s campus.
This year, 22 girls from the north and 21 girls from the south faced off against each other before heading off to play at their respective colleges.
Two players from the four-county coverage area, East Noble’s Elliot Rouch and Eastside’s Grace McClain, represented the North, as well as Goshen’s Tyra Marcum, who like Rouch, plans to play for the defending NCAA Division III national champion at Trine next spring.
Rouch, who came off a sectional championship winning season with the Knights this year, was the first player in program history to play in the all-star game.
“A lot of the girls didn’t even know that this was a thing,” Rouch said. “So it’s really cool to show them something else that they can reach for as a goal when they’re seniors. I would just say that I’m thankful for my teammates, coaches and my whole family for always sacrificing anything for me to be able to be in places like this.”
In game one, Rouch only saw one at-bat, striking out swinging to Bedford North Lawrence graduate and Indiana State signee Annie Waggoner.
In the second game, she made contact against Miss Softball, Indianapolis Roncalli graduate and Florida Gators signee Keagan Rothrock, grounding out to second in the process, while her second at-bat of the game was a swinging strikeout to Columbus North pitcher and Eastern Kentucky commit Maddi Rutan.
“It was very different than what we’re used to considering the South team is full of girls with a lot of talent, so that was a new and fun experience,” Rouch said. “I’ve never seen that until today, and I feel like next year going and possibly playing at Trine, I’ll need that experience, so that kind of prepares me for what I’ll see at the next level.”
Rouch’s favorite memory of the weekend was meeting all of the girls and getting to experience playing with new people.
For Eastside’s McClain, the 11th Blazer at an all-star game, it was not her first experience there. Just last year, she was on the other side of the fence watching her sister Faith, who Grace will be joining alongside teammate Natalie Lower at Rock Valley College in Illinois next spring.
“It was a lot different and to see it from the perspective of actually playing on Indiana University’s field and being in those dugouts and being that person that’s walking up at the banquet after having your name called, it’s just awesome.”
McClain was 1-for-3 over the two games, striking out to Waggoner in her lone at-bat of game one before hitting a single to left field off Gibson Southern’s Alexis Tucker, a Wabash Valley commit, in game two. McClain struck out swinging to North Posey’s Erin Hoehn, a Michigan Wolverine signee, in her final at-bat of the day.
“The pitching that we faced during this North-South game is going to be similar to pitching that I might see next year,” she said. “And the South had some really good hitters, and so that will prepare me on defense as well.”
McClain also saw a lot of time in the field, playing four innings of the first game at first base and three innings of the second game at third base.
She added that her favorite memory of the weekend was being in the dugouts talking and meeting with all the other girls, especially girls she’s played against, like Madison-Grant’s Daya Greene. Eastside and Madison-Grant played each other in the Class 2A semi-state semifinals.
“It was just really cool talking about our games and hearing her side of it,” McClain said. “I’m just super thankful for Eastside softball and our coaching staff for helping me get to this point and being able to end my high school softball career on IU’s field.”
Goshen’s Marcum was just the second Redhawk to play in the all-star game, the first being current Bethel head coach Natalie Newell back in 2011.
“It was kind of a whole goal of mine from last year making 1st Team All-State to come back and be able to compete for the last time and just put myself up there against the best of the best as well,” she said.
Marcum played in all 24 games for the Redhawks this past season, leading the team to a 15-9 record with a .643 batting average with 45 hits, 36 runs, 42 runs batted in, 12 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Her team bowed out of the season in a 10-0 sectional semifinal defeat to Class 4A state champion Penn.
The future Thunder player followed the footsteps of two other current Trine players in Debbie Hill (Whiteland) and Karley Trine (Kokomo), who represented the South and North respectively last year.
“Debbie and Jo (Trine) both had outstanding seasons in their freshman years,” Marcum said. “So I just feel like watching them, it seems like pitching translates the biggest out of anything, because through my season, I didn’t see the pitching that I saw today. Being able to go out there and face the pitching we saw helps me prepare myself to know whether I need to swing sooner or later and make those in-game adjustments at Trine.”
At the plate, Marcum flew out to center field and was struck out by Hoehn in game one, and she was walked in game two against Rutan. In the field, she saw action in center field and at first base.
Marcum’s favorite memory of the weekend was sitting with a group of girls at the banquet and counting how many players from the South were going to play at the NCAA Division I level (15 out of 21).
“That was fun just because we kind of made jokes about it and it was kind of a sense of ‘Who cares, just go play,’ ” she said.
The North lost both games to the South for the second straight year, losing 17-6 in the first game and 7-2 in the second game.
While they were able to put the ball in play quite a bit, the North was unable to put it in play nearly as much as the South, as the North stars were also outhit in both games 22-10 and 13-4.
The John Clark Most Valuable Player for the afternoon went to Castle’s Brooklyn Ballis from the South. The Northern Kentucky signee was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs batted in and two scoreless innings pitched in the circle.
In addition to Rothrock’s Miss Softball title, the 2023 Coach of the Year was also awarded between games, going to undefeated state champion Gary Gentil of North Posey, beating out contenders in Huntington North’s Pete Eckert, New Prairie’s Derek Hicks, Avon’s Harley Sinders and Columbus North’s Ron McDonald.
The other Miss Softball contenders were Leo’s Ellie Sauder, New Prairie’s Abby Robakowski, Columbus North’s Rutan and North Posey’s Hoehn.
