LIGONIER – The No. 3, 4 and 5 runners were huge at the West Noble Regional Saturday morning for East Noble’s girls and Angola’s boys to get both of those teams to advance to next weekend’s semi-state at Huntington University.
The Knight girls finished second to Homestead by only three points, 59-62. The Hornet boys finished fifth to advance to semi-state as team for the first time in program history.
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to semi-state.
Nine local individuals (six girls and three boys) will run at Huntington this coming Saturday. Girls earning berths were Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley (fifth place, 19 minutes, 42.62 seconds) and Jordan Davenport (32nd, 21:07.20), DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett (21st, 20:27.92) and Abby DeTray (26th, 20:46.32), Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong (17th, 20:20.58) and Fremont’s Morgan Gannon (23rd, 20:35.65).
Individual boys moving on were West Noble’s Grant Flora (sixth, 16:50.41), Prairie Heights’ Hank Glasgo (11th, 17:01.70) and Baron senior Carter VanGessel (22nd, 17:37.08).
On the soft and highly-saturated grounds at West Noble that were less ideal than the conditions in the sectional the week before, EN girls Dakota Rodgers, Lydia Keihn and Lilly Crow ran better in worse conditions on Saturday than in the sectional, said Knights coach Mark Liepe.
Rodgers was seven in 19:51.61. Keihn was 16th in 20:16.07, and the freshman Crow was 30th in 21:02.17.
“I didn’t think we’d be three points behind Homestead. This field is not down by any means. We just ran very well,” Liepe said. “This group just has a racing mentality.
“Addison (Lindsey) was slower than last week. Rae David was a little off. But they ran where they needed to be. We saw Rae from 10th to 15th, and that’s where she was.”
David was 14th in 20:07.09. Lindsey was regional runner-up in 19:24.83. Homestead sophomore standout Addison Knoblauch won the meet in 18:27.91.
On the boys’ side, Angola senior Izaiah Steury had similar dominance. He won by just under 30 seconds over runner-up Austin Hall from Columbia City. Steury finished in 15:41.62.
Hornet sophomore Sam Yarnelle was his typical self, placing 10th in 16:48.06.
Senior Alex Burney, sophomore Gavin Hinkley and sophomore Oliver Koch were further back for Angola, but did well enough to get the Hornets to semi-state. Angola finished ahead of sixth-place Leo, 111-121. Burney was 34th in 17:54.24, Hinkley was 47th in 18:13.52, and Koch was 51st in 18:22.14.
“It was definitely a team effort,” AHS boys coach Brad Peterson said. “We needed all six guys.
“Izaiah and Sam were solid. Izaiah is in great shape and is better than he was last year. But Alex Burney was our MVP today. Here’s a guy who ran 25 minutes as a freshman.
“Gavin Hinkley ran a great race,” Peterson added. “We’ll take fifth in one of the toughest regionals in the state and look to progress further next week.”
Freshman Cooper Enyeart was 58th for Angola in 18:51.38.
Fort Wayne teams came north to West Noble and dominated the regional for the most part. Both Homestead teams won regional titles.
For the guys, the Spartans got past Concordia, 68-74. Carroll edged Columbia City for third, 98-99.
DeKalb was seventh with 191, followed by West Noble (210), Westview (216) and Churubusco (265).
The final boys’ individual semi-state berth went to Bishop Dwenger’s Pablo Sutter, who finished 27th in 17:47.30. Lakeland’s Caden Hostetler and Zeke Wachtman just missed semi-state. Hostetler was 28th in 17:47.85, and Wachtman was 29th in 17:49.46.
In the girls’ meet, Carroll was third with 67. Concordia was fourth with 85, and Leo was fifth with 128 to make semi-state.
Angola was sixth with 163, followed by DeKalb (210), Columbia City (214), West Noble (223) and Fremont (229).
The Hornet freshman Davenport was the last individual to qualify for semi-state in 32nd place. The next local placer was West Noble freshman Ava Bish in 36th at 21:23.40.
