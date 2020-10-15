AUBURN — No one can know how Chloe Jolloff will end up at Huntington University.
When she starts her college journey next year, everyone knows Huntington will get all she has to give.
Jolloff has made a commitment to play basketball for the Foresters, guided by Lori Culler who is entering her 35th year of coaching.
Jolloff signed the necessary documents before a gathering of family and friends Wednesday.
“I’m super excited Chloe’s coming,” Culler said. “When you look at our program, and all the pieces we look for in players, she fits them all.
“She’s an excellent student, she’s someone who has a strong relationship with the Lord and she’s a great basketball player. When you combine those three things, those are the three things we’re trying to get.”
A KPC Media Group All-Area choice last year, Jolloff scored a school-record 377 points during the season, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
She’s already done plenty for the Panthers. She’s the single-game, season and career record holder for free throws, assists and blocked shots, and is also the school’s career rebounding leader. Obviously, she’s geared up for a big senior season.
“I want to win a sectional championship, I want to break a thousand points, and I want to average 19 points and 10 rebounds,” she said.
As for picking Huntington — where she plans to study nursing with an aim toward becoming a nurse practitioner — she said “I was looking for a family environment, somewhere I could grow my faith, and somewhere I could win a championship.”
Lakewood Park coach Amy Bartkowiak became emotional while addressing the gathering.
“I’ve coached her since she came here in seventh grade,” Bartkowiak said. “She’s a great girl and she’s worked so hard. She loves to get better no matter what it is, if it’s school, if it’s basketball, if it’s relationships.”
Jolloff in many ways has made herself the player she is with the proper help. Brice Miles of TruFit Sport & Fitness has trained her for two years. He supported her choice not to play travel basketball this year, but still worked her, even with both wearing masks during COVID.
“She did the work day in and day out,” Miles said. “She came in noticeably more than the other players. That’s not a knock on the other players, but she was a little more hungry.”
“I’ve always been a gym rat,” Jolloff said. “As soon as I started going to Brice, it changed my whole perspective. I can do more quality over quantity, and I can come in three times a week over seven times a week and get as much done.
“I love being in there and having him screaming at me and getting all intense.”
Her coaches have seen the difference.
David Goodwell coached her in travel basketball starting in the sixth grade on his Always 100 team. He was encouraged to give her a chance after she was cut by another coach, but not told about it.
“I had a pretty good team, but I’ll take anybody,” Goodwell said. “I said ‘Will she compete, and is she coachable?’ That’s all I had to hear.
“Not only is she a great basketball player, she’s a great person. Chloe is in that gym every day. She’s going to be a great player and a great leader.”
Bartkowiak agrees.
“Since she’s been going to Brice she’s a whole different player,” Bartkowiak said. “She’s more powerful, she’s more confident, she can do things now that are just amazing. You stand on the sidelines and you think ‘What just happened?’”
