LIGONIER — The Westview cross country teams won their respective Junior Northeast Corner Conference Meets Wednesday on the West Noble campus.
West Noble was second in both meets, 25-45 in the boys’ meet and 24-58 in the girls’ event. Garrett was third in the girls’ meet with 71 points, and Eastside was fourth in the boys’ meet, just ahead of fifth-place Lakeland, 131-139.
In the girls’ meet, the Warriors had four of the top six finishers, including the first three harriers to cross the finish line. Seventh grader Merrill Warrener was the race winner in a 3-kilometer time of 11 minutes, 49.96 seconds.
Westview also had Erica Lambright in second place at 11:57.73, Laura Miller in third place 12:16.71 and Hannah Miller is sixth place in 12:29.57.
The Chargers’ top seven runners had a pack time of a little over 1 minute, 13 seconds. Mya Emmert led West Noble in fourth place overall at 12:22.25, and Lynden Chordas was seventh in 12:33.14.
The Locomotives had three girls finish in the top 10, led by Emma Coffman in fifth place at 12:26.26.
Lakeland’s Reggie Sunderland also had a top 10 finish in eighth at 12:33.55.
In the boys’ meet, Westview had five harriers finish in the top 12, led by race winner Daniel Yoder in 9:50.9. Those five harriers are all eighth graders.
The Warriors also had Austin Schlabach in third place in 10:38.09, Micah Wingard in 10:45.59, Jarius Lambright in sixth place at 10:59.49, Austin Miller in 12th in 11:14.82.
The Chargers had their top five finishers in the top 14, led by Graysen Ruch in fifth place overall at 10:47.12. Caleb Peterson finished ninth in 11:03.53.
Lakeland’s Memphis Martin was the conference runner-up in 10:25.87. Garrett’s Kohen Smith was eighth in 11:02.54.
Brody Smith paced the Blazers in 15th overall at 11:30.12. He was the top sixth grade finisher in the boys’ race.
2022 Junior Northeast Corner Conf. Cross Country Meet
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Westview 24 points, 2. West Noble 58, 3. Garrett 71, 4. Fairfield 98, 5. Angola 147, 6. Eastside 189, 7. Prairie Heights 207, 8. Lakeland 216, 9. Fremont 226. No team scores: Churubusco, Hamilton, Central Noble.
Individual Results
1. M. Warrener (WV) 11:49.96, 2. Lambright (WV) 11:57.73, 3. La. Miller (WV) 12:16.71, 4. Emmert (WN) 12:22.25, 5. E. Coffman (G) 12:26.26, 6. H. Miller (WV) 12:29.57, 7. Chordas (WN) 12:33.14, 8. Sunderland (LL) 12:33.55, 9. Lemen (G) 12:38.49, 10. Romanetz (G) 12:39.38, 11. Price (FR) 12:40.14, 12. M. Bontrager (WV) 12:40.58, 13. P. Smith (CH) 12:56.36, 14. R. Shepherd (WN) 12:57.41, 15. Cossairt (G) 12:58.91, 16. Barrientos (WN) 13:00.47, 17. L. Stoltzfus (FF) 13:08.87, 18. Ja. Yoder (WV) 13:13.36, 19. J. Hinkle (FF) 13:15.88, 20. Ruch (WN) 13:18.14, 21. Shively (FF) 13:18.89, 22. Dennis (FF) 13:22.30, 23. Mar. Yoder (WV) 13:23.34, 24. Carl (FF) 13:23.70, 25. Troxel (WN) 13:27.82, 26. E. Mendoza (WV) 13:29.36, 27. Mack (ES) 13:30.70, 28. K. Shearer (WN) 13:35.43, 29. Gray (A) 13:46.81, 30. Ky. Mast (WV) 13:52.19, 31. K. Dominguez (WN) 13:53.39, 32. N. Bianski (CH) 13:55.26, 33. G. Miller (WV) 13:59.69, 34. Nisley (WV) 14:03.02, 35. Ross (A) 14:05.42.
36. Schworm (A) 14:05.69, 37. Donat (WV) 14:05.98, 38. Jaberg (FF) 14:07.46, 39. Pocock (A) 14:11.67, 40. A. Hilbish (WN) 14:14.68, 41. Madi Yoder (WV) 14:15, 42. Urbina (A) 14:15.55, 43. Kueber (G) 14:16.04, 44. V. Mendoza (WN) 14:18.76, 45. Carmona (A) 14:19.34, 46. James (PH) 14:20.27, 47. Wiley (PH) 14:20.53, 48. Yagodinski (A) 14:20.58, 49. Garcia (WN) 14:30.80, 50. Reinig (ES) 14:30.92, 51. Stilley (ES) 14:34.61, 52. Ch. Corwin (PH) 14:36.52, 53. Carmichael (G) 14:52.16, 54. Akey (ES) 14:58.73, 55. Bechtel (FF) 15:02.11, 56. Bergdall (FF) 15:04.02, 57. Richter (H) 15:07.25, 58. Howard (FF) 15:07.55, 59. Ka. Shrewsburg (FR) 15:09.04, 60. Jac. Brown (FF) 15:10.53, 61. K. Hilbish (WN) 15:10.79, 62. Slabaugh (WV) 15:14.89, 63. Fuller (ES) 15:14.94, 64. Lexy Bennett (WV) 15:15.50, 65. Ca. Corwin (PH) 15:15.84, 66. Wellman (LL) 15:16.85, 67. K. Kauffman (FF) 15:19.82, 68. Tofanelli (WN) 15:21.17, 69. Fletcher (G) 15:22.72, 70. Segovia (WN) 15:27.89.
71. Stein (CH) 15:28.42, 72. S. Kauffman (ES) 15:31.78, 73. E. Jacobs (PH) 15:33.75, 74. Leach (FF) 15:34.97, 75. Fritz (ES) 15:35.38, 76. Metcalf (A) 15:38.26, 77. S. Bontrager (WV) 15:44.38, 78. Leatherman (FF) 15:47.79, 79. Giltner (WN) 15:50.07, 80. S. Yoder (WV) 15:51.71, 81. Jal. Brown (WV) 15:54.71, 82. S. Miller (FF) 15:55.94, 83. McCoy (LL) 15:59.37, 84. Combs (WN) 15:59.96, 85. Houtz (A) 16:06.56, 86. Stein (CH) 16:15.87, 87. M. Johnson (WN) 16:27.70, 88. Rice (PH) 16:30.74, 89. Steider (WV) 16:31.28, 90. Bloss (WN) 16:31.74, 91. Woods (CN) 16:40.12, 92. Neyra (WN) 16:40.55, 93. Stultz (A) 16:42.57, 94. Messer (WN) 16:48.67, 95. K. Johnson (FF) 16:50.12, 96. Kolar (A) 16:51.99, 97. A. Schackow (LL) 17:08.09, 98. V. Smith (WN) 17:17.90, 99. Ca. Cripe (FF) 17:19.45, 100. Baum (A) 17:19.50, 101. Klenke (G) 17:20.77, 102. Burkhead (LL) 17:27.13, 103. G. Mast (FF) 17:57.36, 104. Atkins (FR) 18:08.97, 105. Leach (FF) 18:11.96, 106. Wakeland (FF) 18:13.51, 107. Rayl (FR) 18:20.27, 108. Lowery (FR) 18:29.89, 109. Walter (WN) 18:58.15, 110. Zeeb (A) 19:45.64.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Westview 25 points, 2. West Noble 45, 3. Fairfield 79, 4. Eastside 131, 5. Lakeland 139, 6. Angola 141, 7. Churubusco 154. No team scores: Garrett, Fremont, Hamilton, Prairie Heights, Central Noble.
Individual Results
1. Daniel Yoder (WV) 9:50.09, 2. Martin (WV) 10:25.87, 3. Schlabach (WV) 10:38.09, 4. Wingard (WV) 10:45.59, 5. G. Ruch (WN) 10:47.12, 6. J. Lambright (WV) 10:59.49, 7. C. Harris (FF) 11:00.96, 8. Ko. Smith (G) 11:02.54, 9. Peterson (WN) 11:03.53, 10. D. Trinklein (WN) 11:08.28, 11. B. Sprague (WN) 11:13.26, 12. Au. Miller (WV) 11:14.82, 13. Russell (FF) 11:19.59, 14. Castillo (WN) 11:28.95, 15. B. Smith (ES) 11:30.12, 16. W. Mast (FF) 11:33.23, 17. L. Daniels (ES) 11:35.51, 18. Bass (PH) 11:51.54, 19. G. Wachtman (LL) 11:59.45, 20. Nicolet (CH) 12:01.65, 21. Kasen Yoder (WV) 12:03, 22. Hall (FF) 12:05.47, 23. Mullet (WV) 12:06.94, 24. Burns (A) 12:08.38, 25. F. Robertson (A) 12:11.99, 26. Powell (CH) 12:15.11, 27. Brd. Miller (WV) 12:19.46, 28. Lower (CN) 12:20.43, 29. E. Garber (FF) 12:22.10, 30. Towers (FR) 12:22.13, 31. Sydor (FF) 12:24.27, 32. S. Lambright (WV) 12:26.75, 33. R. Miller (WV) 12:28.80, 34. Lee (G) 12:30.20, 35. R. Helmuth (WV) 12:31.61.
36. H. Miller (CH) 12:35.88, 37. Kurtz (WN) 12:37.88, 38. O. Fletcher (A) 12:39.70, 39. Coats (WN) 12:42.14, 40. Wright (G) 12:43.14, 41. Farnham (H) 12:43.14, 42. Schiek (H) 12:45.40, 43. N. Davis (ES) 12:48.16, 44. L. Stultz (A) 12:51.05, 45. Brent Miller (WV) 12:52.33, 46. Ramer (FF) 12:55.94, 47. L. Steury (ES) 12:56.11, 48. J. Mast (FF) 13:00.08, 49. L. Biddle (A) 13:04.50, 50. Bitterling (ES) 13:07.93, 51. B. Helmuth (WV) 13:12.72, 52. J. Thompson (LL) 13:15.45, 53. Tuttle (WN) 13:17.13, 54. Geiger (FF) 13:23.07, 55. Haro (WN) 13:24.78, 56. L. Wachtman (LL) 13:37.10, 57. Corcoran (A) 13:41.50, 58. McCreery (ES) 13:41.62, 59. Shoopman (FF) 13:43.92, 60. Kl. Miller (FF) 13:44.60, 61. Carrizales (WN) 13:46.31, 62. Silva (WN) 13:50.51, 63. C. Donat (WV) 13:51.83, 64. G. Smith (CH) 13:54.79, 65. Burke (WN) 13:59.52, 66. Donaldson (ES) 14:00.99, 67. J. Mendoza (WN) 14:06.69, 68. Growe (A) 14:07.60, 69. J. Miller (WV) 14:08.72, 70. Scantlen (FR) 14:10.72.
71. Stump (CN) 14:15.97, 72. Ka. Mast (WV) 14:19.70, 73. Moreland (FF) 14:27.02, 74. E. Yoder (WV) 14:45.70, 75. Adams (A) 14:50.41, 76. Camillo (A) 14:51.61, 77. Taylor (H) 14:58.66, 78. Porter (FR) 15:02.05, 79. Arnold (A) 15:08.38, 80. F. Bianski (CH) 15:08.40, 81. W. Smith (G) 15:17.03, 82. Thober (FR) 15:34.01, 83. Rainsberger (WV) 15:38.72, 84. Kaiser (WN) 15:41.54, 85. Golliff (A) 15:43.70, 86. Wakeland (FF) 15:45.28, 87. Hartman (WN) 15:56.95, 88. Clark (H) 15:57.70, 89. Bra. Blue (A) 16:00.77, 90. W. Price (A) 16:18.95, 91. Dilts (PH) 16:33.62, 92. O. Leland (PH) 16:46.98, 93. Traster (A) 17:17.61, 94. Gramling (A) 17:17.76, 95. E. Moreland (FF) 17:37.48, 96. Perkins (ES) 18:49.96, 97. Kindy (LL) 19:15.21, 98. D. Miller (WN) 22:26.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.