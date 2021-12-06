A short turnaround after the first power rankings were released late last week might suggest no movement in the rankings.
But you'd be wrong.
There's a new team in the rankings on the girls side and some shuffling on the boys side.
Enjoy.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 7-1, 3-0 NECC
The Railroaders showed they can win when their shots aren't falling. They held Eastside to just 21 points in their win on Saturday, which is one more point than they allowed to the Blazers in last season's 58-20 win.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 5-4, 3-2 NECC
The Hornets were pushed by Central Noble on Friday night, but it was a good push and one they needed. Angola was able to hit some outside shots, and its leader Lauren Leach hit some crucial free throws down the stretch.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 6-4, 3-1 NECC
The Cougars had their chance late to take down Angola. Central Noble has a tricky but light (four games) schedule the rest of the month. Their road gets more difficult after the New Year.
No. 4 Prairie Heights
Last week: 5
Record: 4-4, 2-3 NECC
The Panthers continued to show they can compete with the top teams of the NECC after an eight-point loss at Fairfield. Heights could see the Falcons a couple more times this season, including the NECC Tournament and sectional.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 5-5, 1-2 NECC
The Lakers are trending up after winning their last three games, all by 18 or more points. The competition hasn't been the best, but it's a step in the right direction after a 2-5 start.
Others considered: Eastside, DeKalb.
Boys
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 3-0, 1-0 NECC
The Cougars are winning their games by an average margin of 41.7 points. Now, they won't be able to keep up that pace, especially with playing defending Class 1A State Champions Barr-Reeve on Saturday at Southport.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 3-0
Record: 3
The Chargers move up a spot because the competition they have faced has been a little tougher than that of Fremont. And the schedule doesn't get any easier with Concord this week and a battle with Central Noble looming.
No. 3 Fremont
Last week: 2
Record: 2-0, 1-0 NECC
Don't get it twisted, I'm all in on this year's Fremont team. It's just the schedule has been pretty light so far. This Saturday's game at DeKalb is one I'm looking forward to. It might just ended up in my weekly picks column later this week.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 3-0
The Blazers continue to handle their business with a 38-point win over Bryan (Ohio) on Saturday. Eastside's schedule is not very daunting for the next couple of weeks, so it will be difficult for them to move up the rankings.
No. 5 Westview
Last week: 5
Record: 2-0, 1-0 NECC
The Warriors have won in convincing fashion in their first two games, and this Thursday's game with NorthWood is very, very interesting.
Others considered: East Noble, DeKalb.
