CHURUBUSCO — Thunder, lightning and lots of rain Friday night in Churubusco pushed the Northeast Corner Conference Boys Track and Field Championships to a two-day event this past weekend.
The Eagles, who were the defending champions, were down 86-78 to Angola when the meet was called off with six events left to be scored when the meet was pushed to Saturday.
The extra day to the meet didn’t stop athletes from performing their absolute best, as three conference records fell in addition to the three set on Friday.
Three of those six records went to Churubusco, who held off Angola for the second straight year to win the team title with 137 points to the Hornets’ 129.
“We came back Saturday morning to finish up, and the first event was the 800,” Eagles coach Zach Dock said. “We told our two half milers, Wyatt Neireiter and Evan Palmer, that we need to go 1-2 to get the second half of the meet started off right, and they both did and ran in the 1:57s which was huge for us.”
Dock continued, “Then in the 200, Riley Buroff won it and Jackson Fleetwood got seventh for us to pick up a couple of points that were big. Ethan Smith and Isaac Rinker also went 1-2 at pole vault, and we told them there were no other options than that, and they executed. Friday night, we showed the guys on the grease board where we were and what we needed to win, and they came out and executed.”
Altogether, Churubusco picked up championships in five events on the track, with Buroff winning the 200 (22.20 seconds) and 400 meters (48.41 seconds), Neireiter taking the 800 (1:57.72), the 4x800 relay with Josh Emenhiser, Palmer, Brett Cretsinger and Neireiter winning in 8:14.41 and the 4x400 relay with Palmer, Kam Rinker, Neireiter and Buroff running a conference record breaking time of 3:24.25.
Smith also broke a meet record to win pole vault for the Eagles by clearing 14 feet, 8 inches, passing Fremont’s Jeremy Seller’s record of 14 feet, 5 inches set in 2015. Buroff’s time in the 400 also broke the record he set a year prior by four hundredths of a second.
“Breaking the 4x4 record was pretty awesome and Riley ran really well,” Dock said. “We were working on a couple of things for him in his race as he’s been faster earlier in the season, and we were really pleased with Ethan. We could see it coming from him as we’ve seen him have some really good attempts at 14-6 coming through the season.”
The Hornets also picked up several championships, including Cam Steury winning the 100 meters (11.29 seconds), the 4x100 relay featuring Steury, Luca Carminati, Hawkins Hasselman and Alex Meyer finishing in 43.77 seconds, missing the school record by a tenth of a second, and Meyer in both the long jump (21-10.75) and the high jump (6-9).
“We knew going into it that we were a really good track team,” Angola boys coach Mark Cockroft said. “But we also knew that Churubusco was a really, really good track team. It was just an outstanding couple of days and it was just so incredible to watch those kids compete at such a high level. I enjoyed it thoroughly.”
Cockroft also highlighted Sam Yarnelle’s performance, winning both the 1,600 (4:27.45) and 3,200 (9:34.73).
“Sam is an outstanding high school distance runner,” he said. “It is through hard work and hours that he puts in the miles, so I’m very happy for him.
Meyer’s high jump broke a 40-year old record held by West Noble’s Mike Burns, who jumped 6-8 in 1983, and the 4x400 relay (3:25.90) team of Landon Herbert, Griffin Michael, Jackson Smith and Meyer beat the school record by about six-tenths of a second, finishing in second.
Meyer also holds the school record in the 400 after breaking it on May 4 in a home meet with Fremont and Hamilton. He did not run in the 400 at the conference meet.
“Alex could end up having three individual records and be a part of two relay records by the time he’s done,” Cockroft said. “He’s banging on the door of the long jump record by a few inches and the 4x100 team missed the record by a tenth of a second. That is what elite athletes do. He is elite.”
Eastside senior Dane Sebert earned 20 of the Blazers’ 26 points by winning both the discus (175-10, beating out Churubusco’s Gavin Huelsenbeck’s 155-3) and shot put (57-10.50, topping Fairfield’s Nick Hofer 48-7.75).
Both of Sebert’s throws broke meet records, with the discus previously being 173-11 by Churubusco’s Brayden Simmons in 2018, and the shot put previously held by Lakeland’s Evan Garretson in 2014 at 57-5.
In the hurdle events, West Noble’s Drew Yates took the 110 hurdles title from Lakeland’s Dominic Lawrence (15.38 seconds) in a time of 14.85 seconds, while Lawrence beat out Yates (41.70 seconds) for the 300 hurdles victory in 41.10 seconds.
Lawrence led the Lakers to third place with 75 points, while Yates’ win contributed to the Chargers’ fourth-place finish with 62.5 points.
Westview placed fifth with 51.5 points, with top finishes including Noah Bontrager in the 1,600 (Second, 4:29.22) and 3,200 (Fourth, 9:58.59), Lyndon Miller in the 800 (Fourth, 2:01.32) and high jump (Fifth, 5-10) and the second-place 4x800 relay (8:20.90) featuring Miller, Bentley Ryall, Bontrager and Adrian Miller.
Garrett was sixth at 44 points, with Arturo Zeccina placing third in the 400 (52.31) and fifth in the 200 (23.90), Graydon Clingan earning fourth in the discus (144-6), and Holden Bowser taking fourth in the long jump (20-3.75).
Central Noble placed eighth behind Fairfield with 31 points, with Cameron Elias leading the Cougars with a second-place finish in the 200 at 23.28 seconds and third in the 100 (11.52 seconds), along with being a part of the fourth-place 4x100 relay team (44.80 seconds) with Lamont Richardson, Redick Zolman and Devin Hiestand.
Hank Glasgo’s third-place finishes in the 1,600 (4:32.81) and 3,200 (9:45) paced Prairie Heights to 10th overall with 20.5 points.
Fremont was 11th with 7.5 points, with the 4x100 relay (45.38 seconds) of Brenden Collins, Damon Teachout, Braiden Gaskill and Anthony Hart finishing fifth, Teachout placing seventh in the 110 hurdles (17.44 seconds) and Gaskill finishing seventh in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches).
Hamilton’s best finishes were by Clayton Spaw in the 300 hurdles (11th, 46.29) and 110 hurdles (12th, 18.66).
NECC Boys Track and Field
Championships
Team Scores
1. Churubusco 137. 2. Angola 129. 3. Lakeland 75. 4. West Noble 62.5. 5. Westview 51.5. 6. Garrett 44. 7. Fairfield 40. 8. Central Noble 31. 9. Eastside 26, 10. Prairie Heights 20.5, 11. Fremont 7.5. 12. Hamilton 0.
Event results
(* — NECC Record)
100: 1. C. Steury, ANG, 11.29. 2. M. Garcia, FF, 11.43. 3. C. Elias, CN, 11.52. 4. Shaffer, WN, 11.64. 5. An. Thompson, LL, 11.67. 6. Hiestand, CN, 11.86. 7. D. Yates, WN, 12.06. 8. Et. Miller, AN, 13.89.
200: 1. Buroff, CH, 22.20. 2. C. Elias, CN, 23.28. 3. C. Steury, ANG, 23.32. 4. M. Garcia, FF, 23.70. 5. Zeccina, GAR, 23.90. 6. An. Thompson, LL, 24.00. 7. Fleetwood, CH, 24.03. 8. Shaffer, WN, 24.41.
400: 1. Buroff, CH, *48.41. 2. Herbert, ANG, 51.91. 3. Zeccina, GAR, 52.31. 4. Fleetwood, CH, 52.54. 5. Boltz, GAR, 52.84. 6. Ad. Miller, WV, 53.08. 7. R. Zolman, CN, 53.58. 8. Michael, ANG, 53.79.
800: 1. Neireiter, CH, 1:57.72. 2. Palmer, CH, 1:57.98. 3. Shaw, WN, 1:58.09. 4. L. Miller, WV, 2:01.32. 5. Ryall, WV, 2:04.12. 6. Klink, ANG, 2:04.15. 7. Coffman, GAR, 2:04.63. 8. Wolheter, WN, 2:05.33.
1,600: 1. Yarnelle, ANG, 4:27.45. 2. N. Bontrager, WV, 4:29.22. 3. Glasgo, PH, 4:32.81. 4. Flora, WN, 4:34.25. 5. Neireiter, CH, 4:41.06. 6. C. Hostetler, LL, 4:41.73. 7. Ga. Hinkley, ANG, 4:55.53. 8. Adr. Miller, WV, 4:56.90.
3,200: 1. Yarnelle, ANG, 9:34.73. 2. Flora, WN, 9:37.27. 3. Glasgo, PH, 9:45.00. 4. N. Bontrager, WV, 9:58.59. 5. C. Hostetler, LL, 10:04.94. 6. Enyeart, ANG, 10:21.55. 7. Weller, GAR, 10:25.42. 8. Strong, ES, 10:28.73.
110 Hurdles: 1. D. Yates, WN, 14.85. 2. Lawrence, LL, 15.38. 3. B. Bianski, CH, 16.56. 4. K. Rinker, CH, 17.08. 5. Skinner, CN, 17.13. 6. Melson, PH, 17.31. 7. Teachout, FRE, 17.44. 8. Cilliman, FF, 17.92. 300 Hurdles: 1. Lawrence, LL, 41.10. 2. D. Yates, WN, 41.70. 3. K. Rinker, CH, 41.81. 4. J. Smith, ANG, 42.16. 5. Larimer, LL, 42.78. 6. B. Bianski, CH, 42.87. 7. Melson, PH, 44.76. 8. B. Thomas, ANG, 45.34.
4x100 Relay: 1. Angola (Carminati, Hasselman, Meyer, C. Steury), 43.77. 2. Lakeland (An. Thompson, O. Troyer, Lawrence, Malaivanh), 44.14, 3. Churubusco (B. Bianski, E. Smith, J. Taylor, Fleetwood), 44.67. 4. Central Noble (L. Richardson, R. Zolman, C. Elias, Hiestand), 44.80. 5. Fremont (Collins, Teachout, Gaskill, Hart), 45.38. 6. West Noble (Conway, X. Yates, D. Richardson, Shaffer), 45.48. 7. Westview (C. Miller, D. Yoder, K. Liechty, Ad. Miller), 45.59. 8. Fairfield (Elledge, M. Garcia, A. Hofer, Herschberger), 45.98. 9. Garrett (Nusbaum, Wallace, Colburn, Henschel), 47.39, 10. Eastside (C. Mack, Stoy, West, Potter), 49.11. 11. Hamilton (Hurraw, McMullen, Spaw, Richter), 50.20.
4x400 Relay: 1. Churubusco (Palmer, K. Rinker, Neireiter, Buroff), *3:24.25. 2. Angola (Herbert, Michael, J. Smith, Meyer), 3:25.90. 3. Garrett (Presswood, Boltz, Bowser, Zeccina), 3:34.80. 4. Lakeland (O. Troyer, Wachtman, C. Troyer, Lawrence), 3:37.66. 5. Westview (D. Yoder, Ryall, L. Miller, Ad. Miller), 3:39.04. 6. Fairfield (Z. Yoder, Metzger, A. Hofer, Henry), 3:44.29. 7. Prairie Heights (Tschanen, Prater, Baas, Wilhelm) 3:55.67. 8. West Noble (Knepper, D. Yates, Shaw, Wolheter), 3:59.95.
4x800 Relay: 1. Churubusco (Emenhiser, Palmer, Cretsinger, Neireiter), 8:14.41. 2. Westview (L. Miller, Ryall, N. Bontrager, Ad. Miller), 8:20.90. 3. Lakeland (C. Hostetler, Larimer, B. Schiffli, Wachtman) 8:23.63. 4. Garrett (Weller, Boltz, Coffman, Presswood) 8:39.89. 5. Angola (Hoover, Enyeart, Cooke, Ga. Hinkley), 8:51.51. 6. Eastside (Diaz, Burkett, Burns, Strong) 9:00.22. 7. West Noble (Lowe, I. Silva, Troxel, Wolheter), 9:03.46. 8. Central Noble (Ky. Knafel, Frey, Ke. Knafer, Mal. Malcolm) 9:26.37. 9. Fremont (Forrest, D. Smith, Fansler, Burkholder), 9:54.85.
High Jump: 1. Meyer, ANG, *6-9. 2. Buroff, CH, 6-4. 3. Weiss, ANG, 6-3. 4. D. Richardson, WN, J5-10. 5. L. Miller, WV, J5-10. 6. N. Wells, GAR, J5-10. 7. N. Baker, ES, J5-4. 8. Henschel, GAR, J5-4.
Long Jump: 1. Meyer, ANG, 21-10.75. 2. Herbert, ANG, 20-10.75. 3. O. Troyer, LL, 20-8.50. 4. Bowser, GAR, 20-3.75. 5. Ad. Miller, WV, 20-3. 6. B. Bianski, CH, 19-11. 8. M. Garcia, FF, 19-5.
Pole Vault: 1. E. Smith, CH, *14-8. 2. I. Rinker, CH, 12-6. 3. L. Koch, ANG, J12-0. 4. Priestley, LL, J12-0. 5T. X. Yates, WN, and Hershberger, WV, J12-0. 7T. S. Zolman, PH, and Gaskill, FRE, J11-6.
Shot Put: 1. Sebert, ES, *57-10.50. 2. N. Hofer, FF, 48-7.75. 3. Riegling, LL, 47-3.75. 4. Berkey, FF, 46-11. 5. Trick, ANG, 43-0.25. 6. Henion, ANG, 42-3.75. 7. Hilbish, WN, 41-11.75. 8. Huelsenbeck, CH, 40-11.50.
Discus: 1. Sebert, ES, *175-10. 2. Huelsenbeck, CH, 155-3. 3. N. Hofer, FF, 153-10. 4. Clingan, GAR, 144-6. 5. Hurley, CH, 135-4. 6. B. Alleshouse, LL, 132-1. 7. Hochstetler, FF, 130-9. 8. O’Connor, GAR, 127-3.
