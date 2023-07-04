HAMILTON — Pleasant Lake resident and Angola High School graduate Izaiah Steury won the 43rd annual Hamilton Lake Road Classic 5K Run Saturday morning.
Steury, a former Indiana prep cross country state champion in 2020, finished the run in Hamilton in 16 minutes, 45 seconds. He just finished his freshman year running cross country and track at Notre Dame, then announced in April that he will transfer to the University of Oregon.
Rachel Hickey from Peru, Illinois, was the overall female winner at Hamilton Saturday in 20:17, and placed 10th overall. She has run the past few years at NCAA Division I Illinois State.
Proceeds from the Hamilton Lake Road Classic will go to the Hamilton Booster Club Scholarship fund and to the Hamilton High School Class of 2025 prom committee.
A 2-mile health walk and a children’s pee-wee run also took place with the 5-kilometer road race.
43rd Hamilton Lake Road Classic
Saturday’s results
1. Izaiah Steury 16:45, 2. Hunter Panning 17:42, 3. Nick Spielman 17:43, 4. Cooper Enyeart 18:09, 5. Will Schlegel 18:09, 6. Ben Bentz 19:25, 7. Hayden Tennant 19:41, 8. Karsten Schlegel 20:07, 9. Christian Haughey 20:09, 10. Rachel Hickey 20:17, 11. Zack Spielman 20:44, 12. Connor Mack 21:04, 13. Rowan Patterson 21:10, 14. Nick Hanna 21:17, 15. Braden Nichols 21:49, 16. Connor Hickey 21:55, 17. Jeff Harter 21:59, 18. Johnny Buss 23:19, 19. Kalen Schlegel 23:20, 20. Mackenzie Snyder 23:22, 21. Ryan Gater 23:28, 22. Cyrus Green 23:51, 23. Aadar Nepal 23:59, 24. Will Haughey 24:09, 25. Casey Meyer 24:15, 26. Tom Richards 24:36, 27. Landon Meyer 24:48, 28. Patrick White 24:57, 29. Graham Lawrence 25:08, 30. Russ Lawrence 25:12, 31. David Deitsh 25:24, 32. Chad Enyeart 25:26, 33. Justin Freudenberger 26:00, 34. Collin Broward 26:04, 35. Emily Watkins 26:10. 36. Natalie Holzapfel 26:11, 37. Jennifer Sharkey 26:12, 38. Zach Gisenschlag 26:21, 39. David Mack 26:35, 40. Mike Briggs 26:42, 41. Delaney Greve 26:50, 42. Landon Mack 26:50, 43. Angie Buss 26:57, 44. Krissy Richards 26:57, 45. Alana Greve 26:58, 46. Josh Sines 27:01, 47. Laura Woloszyn 27:04, 48. Evan Clute 27:12, 49. Andy Baker 27:16, 50. Asish Thakkar 27:17, 51. Megan Martz 27:21, 52. Mark Green 27:27, 53. Joe Werling 27:55, 54. Cayden Thiel 28:17, 55. Suede Schiffli 28:31, 56. Samantha Voors 28:37, 57. Johnny Fugate 29:09, 58. Braxton Chamberlain 29:10, 59. Summer Martini 29:10, 60. Ryan Martini 29:10, 61. Lauren Ninhart 29:12, 62. Rylee Storms 29:12, 63. Jayma Brown 29:12, 64. John O’Connor 29:58, 65. Alex Clute 31:23, 66. Katie Smith 31:24, 67. Craig Smith 32:11, 68. Kristen Buell 32:25, 69. Thaddeus Lawrence 32:53, 70. Kelli Lawrence 33:10. 71. Abbi Daeger 34:13, 72. Jeri Steury 34:18, 73. Dawn Feeney 34:33, 74. Julie Nichols 34:57, 75. Amanda Meyer 35:04, 76. Allie White 35:27, 77. Carrie Sines 36:15, 78. John Miles 37:39, 79. April Clute 37:40, 80. Keith Burns 38:31, 81. Emily Burns 38:49, 82. Jodi Burns 39:14, 83. Samantha Mack 39:51, 84. Sara Zuber 39:58, 85. Amy Mack 40:15, 86. Chad Creager 40:49, 87. Tori Creager 40:51, 88. Allison Schiffli 41:28, 89. Jenny Henn 41:28, 90. Tyler Henn 41:42, 91. Dave Hechler 41:43, 92. Christina Hechler 45:28, 93. Patricia Hechler 45:28, 94. Matthew Greve 45:53, 95. Shari Heinrich 45:53, 96. Lisa Bragg 46:14, 97. Kelly Greve 46:15, 98. Chris Britsch 46:44, 99. Linda Rosswurm 46:45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.