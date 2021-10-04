HUNTERTOWN — Northrop’s boys soccer team used its speed and skill up front to build a big first-half lead and defeated DeKalb 8-2 in the first round of the Class 3A sectional at Carroll Monday.
The Bruins (13-2) will face Snider in the first game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. after the Panthers edged host Carroll in the evening’s first game 2-1. East Noble and North Side play Wednesday’s second contest.
Northrop scored 51 seconds in on a penalty kick from Mansa Wimes, the first of his four goals. He scored again at the 27-minute mark when he was set up by a long run down the left side by Namik Mehic.
The Barons got on the board when the Bruin defense misplayed a long ball downfield and Jace Benson beat the Bruin keeper to the ball to score and make it 2-1 with 23:41 to go in the half.
The Summit Athletic Conference champions didn’t let up for the rest of the half, however. Mehic scored inside the right post for a 3-1 lead, then worked a give-and-go with Wimes, making another assist as the Bruins went up 4-1.
Mehic got his second goal on a blast that went off the DeKalb keeper and in. Wimes later deflected in a loose ball in front, and Anes Dervisevic blasted a long shot into the upper left corner as the Bruins led 7-1 at the half.
Northrop played its second string after halftime. Benson got his second goal for the Barons off a pass along the end line by Nate Fillenwarth. Mustafa Zumit added the final score for the Bruins.
The majority of the match was played in light rain. Both matches were played at Carroll’s new football stadium on its synthetic surface to spare the grass on the Charger soccer field.
DeKalb, coached by Jarrod Bennett, finished the season 9-7, tripling its win total from last season when it went 3-13-1.
