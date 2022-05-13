KENDALLVILLE — Kylie Anderson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to put East Noble’s softball team ahead of Whitko Friday, and the Knights hung on to win the non-conference game 4-3.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead, then the Knights (10-10) answered with Anderson’s homer.
Elliot Rouch had two hits for EN. Sadie Helmkamp doubled home a run in the third inning to tie the game at 1, and scored on Anderson’s blast.
Cady Smith pitched a complete game victory for the Knights, allowing three unearned runs and eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Anderson helped turn two double plays to support Smith.
Fremont 10, Churubusco 7
At Vistula Park, Jada Rhonehouse and Riley Goetz both hit their fourth home runs of the season for the Eagles (15-6, 2-4 NECC) and Sydney Hinchcliffe drove in two runs to set a new program record for runs batted in in a season.
Hinchcliffe has driven in 38 runs this spring and there are still eight days left in the regular season.
Lakeland 8,
Central Noble 5
In LaGrange, the Lakers outhit the Cougars 15-10 and Kaitlyn Keck homered while pitching a complete game victory for Lakeland (7-11, 4-4 NECC).
Keck was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. She allowed five earned runs, struck out eight and only walked one.
Freshman Arianna Bustos was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base for the Lakers. Breanna Lovelace, Jaden Moore and freshman Kylee Waldron had two hits apiece. Lovelace scored twice and Moore drove in two runs.
Freshman Kennedy Vice was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Cougars. Libby Goldey had two doubles and two RBIs. Ashleigh Gray had two hits, and Haddi Hile drove in two runs.
In other area action Friday, Angola defeated visiting NECC rival West Noble 11-1 in five innings.
