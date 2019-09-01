BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong won the girls race at the Panther Run on Saturday.
The Railroaders finished in second as a team with Madilyn Malcolm (eighth) and Valencia Placencia (10th) both finishing in the top 10.
Grace Schmucker of Fremont came in fifth place.
On the boys side, Lakeland’s Lucas Begley won the race in a time of 17:01, and Konner Palmer finished in seventh. As a team, the Lakers finished in third.
The Railroaders finished in second, led Tanner McMain’s third-place finish.
Fremont’s Carson McLatcher finished in fifth.
Baron Classic
Angola’s Izaiah Steury won the boys race at the DeKalb Baron Classic on Saturday. He finished with a time of 16:01, 11 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
Columbia City won the boys’ race with 46 points after four runners finished in the top 10, led by Landon Wakeman in second place.
East Noble came in fourth as a team with 114 points, followed by DeKalb in fifth at 167 points. Angola came in eighth and Eastside finished 10th.
The Blazers’ Gezahagne Biddle finished in seventh place at 16:59. The Barons’ Clayton Adams finished in 10th at 17:06, and Wesley Potts led the Knights in 12th place at 17:09.
On the girls’ side, the Hornets finished in third place with 102 points. Northrop won the race with 85 points.
Angola was led by Samantha Biernat in a time of 19:56 in fifth place.
Huntington North’s Addy Wiley won the girls race in a time of 19:02.
East Noble finished in fifth with 134 points, and DeKalb came in eighth with 150 points.
Lydia Bennett, Abby DeTray and Riley Winebrenner all finished in the top ten for the Barons.
For the Knights, Mariah Maley, Rachel Becker and Anna Becker finished in 22nd, 23rd and 24th, respectively.
Central Noble will host a meet with Westview, Hamilton, Lakeland and Prairie Heights on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.