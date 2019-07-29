Pickleball is a growing sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.
Pickleball is played with the dimensions of a doubles badminton court, that is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide, with a 3-foot net in the middle. It has a 7-foot no-volley zone on each side in front of the net. So no overhead slams at the net are allowed. Serves are done under-handed.
Those rules have had a way of making the sport appealing to people of all ages and skill levels and making pickleball a social activity.
To draw on the popularity of pickleball, and perhaps draw more to the game, here’s a listing of places to play. Thank you to local avid players and ambassadors Bob Beutler from the Hamilton Lake Pickleball Club, Brad Beard, Mark Cunningham and Dave Rollins for their assistance in getting this list together.
Noble County
Cole Center Family YMCA
700 Garden St., Kendallville
347-9622
2 indoor courts, available for play from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1:15 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Fee: Free for YMCA members, guest fee for non-members.
DeKalb County
YMCA of DeKalb County
533 North St., Auburn
925-9622
3 indoor courts Tuesdays and Fridays from 7-10 a.m.
Steuben County
YMCA of Steuben County
500 E. Harcourt Rd., Angola
668-3607
All courts indoors
For all levels of play: Four courts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For advanced play: One court on Mondays from 8-11 a.m., three courts on Thursdays from 8-11 a.m.
Commons Park
299 S. John St., Angola
665-1588
2 outdoor courts available for beginner play on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. June through August.
Free lessons available.
Gnagy Park
Bellefontaine Park, Hamilton
(419) 348-1250, hamiltonlakepickleball@gmail.com
2 permanent courts, 2 portable net-type courts, all outdoors
Mondays and Fridays 9-11 a.m., Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sundays 5-7 p.m.
Fee is $15 yearly to the Hamilton Lake Pickleball Club
Outside the area
Parkhurst Park
329 Grand St., Coldwater, Mich.
4 outdoor courts
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-11 a.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
Saturdays from 8-10 a.m.
Dr. Robert W. Browne Recreation Center
1776 Heritage Dr., Coldwater, Mich.
(517) 278-8566
3 indoor courts available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m.
Lifehouse Church
1601 W. Cedar Canyons Rd., Fort Wayne
637-3798, or sherry@lifehousefw.com
3 indoor courts available 5-8 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Fee is $2.
SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse
3646 Ice Way, Fort Wayne
444-2788
18 indoor courts available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon for a fee. $2 daily, $15 for a monthly pass, or $40 for a quarterly pass
Home of the Pickleball Rocks Training Academy
Lions Park
Carew Street, Fort Wayne
5 outdoor courts available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.
Indian Trails Park
10313 Aboite Center Rd., Fort Wayne
8 outdoor courts available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.
For more places to play and more information, go online to fwpickleball.com, or click “places2play” at USAPA.com.
