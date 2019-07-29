Pickleball is a growing sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

Pickleball is played with the dimensions of a doubles badminton court, that is 44 feet long and 20 feet wide, with a 3-foot net in the middle. It has a 7-foot no-volley zone on each side in front of the net. So no overhead slams at the net are allowed. Serves are done under-handed.

Those rules have had a way of making the sport appealing to people of all ages and skill levels and making pickleball a social activity.

To draw on the popularity of pickleball, and perhaps draw more to the game, here’s a listing of places to play. Thank you to local avid players and ambassadors Bob Beutler from the Hamilton Lake Pickleball Club, Brad Beard, Mark Cunningham and Dave Rollins for their assistance in getting this list together.

Noble County

Cole Center Family YMCA

700 Garden St., Kendallville

347-9622

2 indoor courts, available for play from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:30-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1:15 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Fee: Free for YMCA members, guest fee for non-members.

DeKalb County

YMCA of DeKalb County

533 North St., Auburn

925-9622

3 indoor courts Tuesdays and Fridays from 7-10 a.m.

Steuben County

YMCA of Steuben County

500 E. Harcourt Rd., Angola

668-3607

All courts indoors

For all levels of play: Four courts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For advanced play: One court on Mondays from 8-11 a.m., three courts on Thursdays from 8-11 a.m.

Commons Park

299 S. John St., Angola

665-1588

2 outdoor courts available for beginner play on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. June through August.

Free lessons available.

Gnagy Park

Bellefontaine Park, Hamilton

(419) 348-1250, hamiltonlakepickleball@gmail.com

2 permanent courts, 2 portable net-type courts, all outdoors

Mondays and Fridays 9-11 a.m., Thursdays 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sundays 5-7 p.m.

Fee is $15 yearly to the Hamilton Lake Pickleball Club

Outside the area

Parkhurst Park

329 Grand St., Coldwater, Mich.

4 outdoor courts

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

Saturdays from 8-10 a.m.

Dr. Robert W. Browne Recreation Center

1776 Heritage Dr., Coldwater, Mich.

(517) 278-8566

3 indoor courts available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m.

Lifehouse Church

1601 W. Cedar Canyons Rd., Fort Wayne

637-3798, or sherry@lifehousefw.com

3 indoor courts available 5-8 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Fee is $2.

SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse

3646 Ice Way, Fort Wayne

444-2788

18 indoor courts available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon for a fee. $2 daily, $15 for a monthly pass, or $40 for a quarterly pass

Home of the Pickleball Rocks Training Academy

Lions Park

Carew Street, Fort Wayne

5 outdoor courts available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

Indian Trails Park

10313 Aboite Center Rd., Fort Wayne

8 outdoor courts available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

For more places to play and more information, go online to fwpickleball.com, or click “places2play” at USAPA.com.

