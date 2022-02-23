Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then some snow showers later in the day. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.