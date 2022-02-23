FREELAND, Mich. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced their all-conference teams as each of their respective quarterfinal tournament games began over the past couple of nights.
Trine senior guards Tara Bieniewicz and Kayla Wildman were picked to the All-MIAA First Team on the women’s side, and senior forward Kelsy Taylor made the Second Team. Those teams were announced Wednesday night.
On the men’s side, Thunder senior guard Nick Bowman made the All-MIAA First Team for his second straight season. Senior guard Bryce Williams and senior forward Mitchell Geller were selected to the Second Team by conference coaches.
For the women, Bieniewicz led Trine in scoring in the regular season at 10.7 points per game. She shot 41% from three-point range (59-144) and Thunder’s program leader in three-pointers made. The Chesterfield, Michigan, native also has 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. and has made 77% of her free throws (20-26).
Wildman, from Rockford, Mich., had 9.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. She made 36.4% of her three-point shots (44-121).
Taylor, from Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the regular season and shot 54% from the floor (97-180).
On the men’s side, Bowman ended the regular season with 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists per game with 71 steals. The Angola resident is among the NCAA Division III leaders in steals.
Williams had 11.3 points per game and 78 made three-point shots, which is fifth most in the Thunder’s NCAA Division III era. He shot 42.2% from beyond the arc, which was second in the MIAA at the end of the regular season.
Geller played big in the second half of the season. The Huntington native had 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 55.7% from the field, which was second in the MIAA before the conference tournament.
Hope junior guard Evan Thomas was named the MIAA Men’s Most Valuable Player. Calvin sophomore forward Uchenna Egekeze was named to conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Hope swept the major women’s awards. Fifth-year senior guard Kenedy Schoonveld was picked MIAA MVP for the third straight season. Fifth-year senior forward Olivia Voskuil won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the fourth straight season.
2022 All-MIAA Women’s
Basketball Teams
First Team: Kenedy Schoonveld, Sr., G, Hope; Olivia Voskuil, Sr., F, Hope; Tara Bieniewicz, Sr., G, Trine; Kayla Wildman, Sr., G, Trine; Gabby Timmer, Sr., F, Calvin; Lolo Reed, So., G, Albion.
Second Team: Kelsy Taylor, Trine; Sydney Muller, Hope; Stephanie Coors, Calvin; Elena Welker, Albion; Taylor Sas, Alma; Chelsea Palmer, Adrian.
2022 All-MIAA Men’s
Basketball Teams
First Team: Evan Thomas, Jr., G, Hope; Clayton Dykhouse, Jr., G, Hope; Luke Morrison, Gr., F-G, Calvin; Nick Bowman, Sr., G, Trine; Cortez Garland, Sr., G, Albion; Cole Kleiver, Sr., G, Alma
Second Team: Uchenna Egekeze, Calvin; Mitchell Geller, Trine; Bryce Williams, Trine; Ken Thomas, Albion; Connor Pelham, Adrian; Eddie Thigpen, Olivet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.