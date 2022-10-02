Prep Unified Flag Football Barons win CN Sectional
ALBION — DeKalb began defense of its state championship on Saturday by winning the Central Noble Sectional. The Barons defeated East Noble 66-26 in the sectional final.
DeKalb beat Wawasee 59-22 in a first-round game earlier in the day, then beat Elkhart 50-34 in a semifinal contest.
The Unified Knights had a first-round bye in the sectional and defeated the host Cougars 52-32 in the other semifinal game.
Central Noble defeated Goshen 58-18 in the first game of the sectional Saturday afternoon.
DeKalb will play Valparaiso in a regional semifinal this coming Saturday at a site to be determined.
Prep Volleyball Hornets clinch NECC season title
BUTLER — Angola clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship outright Monday by sweeping Eastside 25-13, 15-7, 25-15.
The Hornets are 24-0 overall, and 10-0 in the NECC. They end the regular season on Thursday at Class 4A state-ranked Carroll.
Knights defeat Lakewood Park
AUBURN — East Noble defeated Lakewood Park Christian Saturday 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 27-25.
Monday roundup: Barons swept
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Woodlan on Monday, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.
Makenna Smith had 24 digs and Avah Smith had 11 kills for the Warriors. The Barons are 10-13.
In other area action Monday, Lakewood Park lost at home to Heritage 25-17, 25-12, 25-15, and Central Noble’s junior varsity team defeated Hamilton’s varsity team 25-12, 25-21, 25-9.
College Cross Country Trine University teams fare well in pre-national event Saturday
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trine University’s teams got to run on the NCAA Division III National Championship course at Forest Akers Golf Course for a Pre-National event on Saturday. The Thunder women placed 10th with 351 points and the Trine men finished 15th with 420 points.
Lydia Randolph led the Trine women in 13th place with a 6-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 31.2 seconds. Carol Haldeman was 37th in 23:07.4.
The Thunder also had Ana Parker in 94th place in 23:57.2, Alli Smith in 98th in 24:00.5, Amira Faulkner in 129th at 24:22.9, Chloe Brittain in 148th at 24:37.6 and Hannah Parker in 183rd in 25:09.6.
The Trine men were led by Joseph Packard in 57th place individually with an 8K time of 25:53.4 and Ryan Hoopingarner in 71st at 26:04.5. East Noble graduate Noah Acker was 99th in 26:26.4, and Jacob Myers was 101st in 26:27.5.
The Thunder also had Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz in 110th place in 26:33.7, Zach Brickler in 136th at 26:53.8 and Holden Martin in 146th place at 26:59.8.
College Soccer Thunder women tie Hope
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team tied Hope at 1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday afternoon.
Breck McCloskey scored for the Flying Dutch with a little over four minutes left in the first half.
Abby Robison scored her fourth goal of the season for the Thunder (5-3-2, 1-0-1 MIAA) with a little over 14 and a half minutes left to tie the math. Darcy Satkowiak had the assist.
Hope (5-2-2, 1-0-1) outshot Trine 11-5. Sophie Aschemeier made two saves in goal for the Thunder.
College Golf Thunder’s Civanich shares medalist honors in jamboree
ALMA, Mich. — Trine’s Mark Civanich shot 70 to share medalist honors with Hope’s Will Robison in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s jamboree host by Alma at Pine River Country Club Saturday.
The Thunder were third with 305. The Flying Dutchmen won with 293, and Adrian was second with 304.
Trine also had 77 from Nick Coccaro, 78 from Carter Schnipke, 80 from Kyle Rod and 81 from Mitch Lowney.
Two other Thunder players played as individuals. Charlie Eriksen was third overall with 72 and Carter Rang shot an 80.
College Tennis Trine women complete in ITA Central Regional
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Some Trine University women’s tennis players took part in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Regional Championship this past weekend.
The freshman doubles team of Emilee Bassett and Alexis Maloney went 1-2. They defeated DePauw’s Ellen Gardner and Alexandra Preston 8-4 in a first-round consolation match.
Bassett won a consolation match in singles play over Caroline Chandler from John Carroll, Ohio, 8-7 (7-3).
Trine’s Elina Locane and Eva Morales lost both of their singles matches over the weekend.
