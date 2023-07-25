FARGO, N.D. — DeKalb High School sophomore-to-be James Hartleroad won the age 16-and-under Greco-Roman national championship in 285-pound weight class in the 2023 US Marine Corps 16U and Junior National Championships last week.
Hartleroad won all five of his matches Friday and Saturday after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Cooper Martinson of Iowa in the championship match Saturday night by technical fall 8-0 in 1 minute, 32 seconds.
Hartleroad is the first Fargo national champion from DeKalb County and the first Fargo national champion from the Fort Wayne semi-state area since Bellmont’s Tim Myers won the 121-pound 16U freestyle national title in 1993.
On Friday, Hartleroad defeated Arizona’s Preston Shorter by technical fall 9-0 in 1:52 in round two, then won 6-4 over Oregon’s Dominic Echeverria in round three.
Hartleroad won his first match on Saturday by technical fall 8-0 in 1:18 over Utah’s Travyn Boger in the quarterfinals. Then Hartleroad got by Micah Hach of South Dakota 8-7 in a semifinal match. Hartleroad suffered a broken nose in the semifinal match.
In the 16U freestyle tournament at 285, Hartleroad went 5-2, but did not place.
Hartleroad won five straight matches after getting pinned in his first match in 2:44 by Oregon’s CJ Orchard in a second-round matchup on July 17. Hartleroad had previously defeated Orchard in the 16U national duals.
Hartleroad won five straight matches on July 18. He pinned Kansas’ Jonathan Romo in 1:27, pinned Oregon’s David Finch in 4 minutes, won a 4-1 decision over Minnesota’s Hayden Skillings, then won a technical fall over Wisconsin’s Hunter Vander Heiden 10-0 in 3:53. Hartleroad capped the busy day by winning a 5-1 decision over Demetrius Stanley Jr. of Ohio.
Hartleroad was one win away from placing in the top eight, but was pinned by Boger in 3:44 last Wednesday to end the freestyle tournament run.
Hartleroad said to themat.tv that the key last week was starting the matches as the aggressor.
“Not let up,” Hartleroad said of the Greco-Roman final match with Martinson. “Get in there and start pummeling.”
Garrett senior-to-be Chase Leech and DeKalb junior-to-be Drew Waldon competed in the junior national tournament for both freestyle and Greco-Roman.
Leech competed at 160 pounds and was 2-2 in the freestyle tournament and 1-2 in the Greco-Roman tourney.
In the freestyle tournament, Leech won by injury default over Texas’ Alec Robson and pinned Wisconsin’s Karsen Otis in between two technical fall losses.
In the Greco-Roman tournament, Leech won his first match, defeating Ohio’s Traye Harrington by technical fall 10-2.
Waldon wrestled in the 132 weight class. He was 0-2 in the freestyle tournament was 1-2 in the Greco-Roman tournament. Waldon’s lone victory was in his first Greco-Roman match, by technical fall over Michigan’s Koen Eberhard 11-0 in 2:06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.