AUBURN — Long distance runner Brian Bigelow’s timeline has many people doing a double take — including Brian Bigelow.
Timing is everything, however, and Bigelow is preparing to take the next two steps toward his goal of running the Major Six marathons only one week apart this fall.
With the three American majors — Boston, Chicago and New York — crossed off the list, Bigelow is set to run the Berlin Marathon Sept. 25, and London Marathon just a week later on Oct. 2.
If all goes according to plan, he’ll complete the Major Six in Tokyo March 5.
The pandemic has delayed his quest, and the London event was switched from the spring to the fall, creating his current time crunch. Retired two years from his job as physical education coordinator at DeKalb, Bigelow, now 66, feels it’s time to go for it.
“It’s not something I would plan to do normally,” he said. “Given the situation, I felt I needed to try to get both of these in.
“A lot of my recovery will be walking and trying to get my legs back underneath myself before I toe the line at London.”
Bigelow never expected to make a run at the special medal given to those who finish the Major Six. A strong run at Indianapolis Monumental Marathon changed his outlook.
“I guess I did the right training, and I qualified for Boston,” he said. “It sort of lit a light to try to do all of the Major Six.”
While the pandemic brought some frustrations, it may have kept that light from going out for Bigelow, who knew he had a tear in his left glute muscle after he finished the New York race is 2019.
“When Tokyo was deferred (due to COVID), I decided to have it taken care of,” Bigelow said. “Once they got in there, it wasn’t a small tear, it was a large tear.
“Had I run Tokyo it probably would have torn altogether. My running would have been done. It was really a blessing that happened.”
Bigelow ran on a state champion 2-mile relay team in high school, and ran one year in college. He was also involved in soccer, a sport he still officiates. He didn’t come back to running until his 40s.
He celebrated his 50th birthday by running in the Tobacco Road Marathon in North Carolina.
“I did all my own training,” Bigelow said. “That was really slow. I finished it, that’s about all I can say.
“I didn’t quite know what I was doing. At the time I said ‘I’m done with them,’ but after about a day I was thinking about the next one.”
He now works with his coach, John Carsten.
“It really has worked out well for me,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow runs at least six days a week, sometimes seven. Carsten gives him quality runs, which are done at the pace of a marathon (8:42 per mile) and easy runs (9:46 to 10:44 per mile).
His workouts don’t go longer than 2 1/2 hours.
“They don’t want you running more than half of what your marathon might be,” Bigelow said. “They’re thinking worse-case scenario a 5-hour marathon.”
Bigelow said he doesn’t work with weights, but does stretching, push-ups and sit-ups.
“I look forward to getting out there and running, even if I have a 2 1/2-hour run,” he said. “Some people would look at me like ‘You’re crazy.’
“I can’t wait to get out the door and go again. It’s been very enjoyable health-wise, and it gives me an opportunity to clear my head, too.”
He runs in any sort of weather.
“I don’t enjoy running on the treadmill,” he said. “Personally I call it the ‘dreadmill.’ I’ve run two or three times total in my life on a treadmill.
“I was out all winter. I missed one day. Even during the heat and humidity I’ve been out. You just have to adjust.”
Recovering from a marathon is a tough process, which makes his next endeavor all the more challenging.
“I feel totally drained. I’m very sore and tired (after running a marathon),” he said. “You just have to give yourself time to recover, a lot of rest and hydration.
“I don’t feel like eating a lot after I’m done, but that comes back. Eating the right things is important.
“So much of it is listening to your body,” he added. “Even on my workouts, that happens a lot. If I’m not feeling I cannot meet a certain time, I tone it down and do the best I can.”
With the two marathons so close together, he won’t be worrying about time.
“My goal with both of these marathons is to finish and be able to move on having accomplished both,” Bigelow said. “I won’t be looking for a PR, especially with Berlin. I’ll be sort of cautious.
“In the same respect, it should give me an opportunity with both marathons to try to enjoy them, rather than trying to get a certain time — if there’s such a thing as enjoying 26.2 miles.”
Bigelow feels his efforts have influenced others, which is the main reason he had hoped to reach his goal sooner.
“I really wanted to finish this while I was still teaching,” he said. “I ran so much because it was showing the students I work with along with staff that you can do a lot of big things.
“You just have to give your best effort, and your attitude has to play a big role in your fitness and everything else. I’ve done this for those reasons as much as I have for myself.”
He’s gotten plenty out of running, such as an unforgettable experience at the Boston Marathon.
“The first time I ran Boston, I was running down Boylston Street and coming toward the finish. They had a moment of silence for those had been injured and lost during the bombing (in 2013).
“They did that (at the same time of day) as the bombing and I was right there. It really brought tears to my eyes.
“With all of them I’ve run, after crossing I’m in tears on all of those, so grateful God’s given me the strength to make it through these things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.