Prep Softball Eastside taking fan bus to Purdue
BUTLER — Eastside High School is organizing a fan bus to take fans to Saturday’s Class 2A softball state championship game at Purdue University.
A minimum of 10 people are needed for the bus. The bus will depart Eastside at 1 p.m. Saturday.
To sign up, fans can call Eastside Junior-Senior High School at 868-2186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.