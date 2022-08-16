Prep Volleyball
Central Noble loses in four
ELKHART — The Cougars volleyball team lost 3-1 (13-25, 15-25, 25-22, 19-25) in their first game of the season Monday night at Jimtown.
Ella Zollman led the team with 10 kills. Kyndal Pease had 20 digs and 4 aces and Isabella Worman led them in assists with 15.
In other area action Monday, Churubusco lost to Woodlan 3-1 (8-25, 25-21, 19-25, 21-25) to start the season.
Correction
A quote attributed to East Noble volleyball coach Katie Probst in Sunday's story against West Noble misidentified a junior setter as Kelsie Randol-Strange, when she was talking about Kylie Anderson. The change has been reflected in the online story. We regret the mistake.
West Noble swept by Goshen
GOSHEN — The Chargers traveled to face Goshen on Monday, falling in straight sets (13-25, 14-25, 23-25) to fall to 0-2 on the season.
Leading stat-getters were Alexis Deel (4 kills), Jada Nelson (15 digs), Emily Thompson (12 assists and 3 aces), Laci Roy (3 aces) and Alayna DeLong (2 blocks).
