LIGONIER — NorthWood scored from far away, but won by staying close.
The Panthers’ goals were both the result of long shots as they defeated host West Noble 2-0 in the semifinals of the Class 2A boys soccer sectional Wednesday.
The Panthers' sticky defense protected the lead, giving the Chargers little time and space to try and build an attack.
NorthWood (12-3-3) will play in Saturday’s championship match at 7 p.m. against Angola (12-4-1), which took out Garrett 3-1 in Wednesday’s second match behind two goals from Bryce Dailey.
NorthWood’s Sebastian Guillen ripped a low shot that hit the left post from about 30 yards out. Before the Chargers could react, Andre De Freitas drove the rebound home to put the Panthers up about 15 minutes into the match.
The best chance for West Noble (9-7-2) was on a hard blast on a free kick by Eric Galarza, but NorthWood keeper Andrew Graber made the save.
Charger keeper Juan Ibarra kept it 1-0 late in the first half, knocking away a header by De Freitas off a throw-in.
NorthWood’s second goal came on a free kick from 40 yards out by Nick Lechleitner, whose high-arching shot curved perfectly out of Ibarra’s reach.
Angola sent several balls into the penalty area to create chances against Garrett, a team it had beat 3-2 Sept. 8. The Hornets broke through when Garrett goalkeeper Braydon Kennedy batted down a long shot, but Joel Knox pounced on the loose ball to score about 12 minutes in.
Kennedy was later called for a foul while battling Dailey for the ball in the box, and Dailey was awarded a penalty kick. He converted to make it 2-0 with 13:30 left until halftime.
The Railroaders (8-7-2) needed less than a minute to answer when Angola couldn’t clear a crossing attempt, and Josh Thrush fired it in to cut the lead to one at the half.
Angola had an intense start to the second half and restored its two-goal lead. Dailey had a shot blocked but blasted in his own rebound less than five minutes into the second half.
Garrett’s scoring leader Kenan Kennedy missed two long attempts just wide. Angola seemed to take away space from the Railroaders on long balls down the field more than in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.