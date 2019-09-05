Volleyball
LPC outlasts Goshen Blue Blazers in 5 sets
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated the Goshen Blue Blazers 25=21, 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11 on Thursday.
Soccer
Lakewood Park boys eke past FW Fusion
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian’s boys soccer team defeated the Fort Wayne Fusion 1-0 on Thursday.
Freshman Weston Roth scored the lone goal of the match for the Panthers in the second half.
Josh Pike made a big save on a Fusion penalty kick with 10 minutes left and earned the shutout in goal for Lakewood Park.
Panther girls prevail
GARRETT — Lakewood Park Christian’s girls soccer team won 1-0 over Garrett Thursday for its second win of the season.
Girls Golf Garrett places 3rd
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco was second to Fairfield, 192-205, in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Eel River. Falcon Jalee Nunemaker was medalist with 40.
Molly Geiger led the Eagles with 48, and Kaitlynn Shull had a 50. Churubusco also had 53 from Alli Knauer, 54 from Kenzi Tonkel and 59 from Breanna Lehman.
Garrett was third with 246 and was led by Abby Weaver’s 52.
The Railroaders also had 58 from Jess Culbertson, 64 from Madison Flaugh and 72 from Chloe Best.
