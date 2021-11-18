In the last two weeks, Eastside's football team was able to avenge previous losses to Bishop Luers and Eastbrook.
Because they have never played Class 2A No. 8 Andrean before, the Blazers don't have that for motivation.
That's OK. Knowing that if they win, the Blazers get to play for the Class 2A state title next weekend. That should be plenty of motivation.
To get there, Eastside (13-0) will have to play 48 minutes — or more if there's overtime — of solid football.
As it has in every postseason game to date, Eastside must control the line of scrimmage and open holes for the offense to move the ball and control the clock.
Andrean's three losses have come to 6A Merrillville, playing in a semi-state; 4A Lowell, which lost in the regional game last week, and to unbeaten Grand Rapids Catholic, which is playing Saturday in the Division 5 state semi-finals in Michigan.
The only 2A school in the six-member Northwest Crossroads Conference, Andrean shared the league title with Lowell and Hobart, as all three finished 4-1.
Unlike Eastside, the Fighting 59ers have won two state championships and were runners-up four other times, most recently in 2014.
The Fighting 59ers — so named for the year the school was established, 1959, and its address, 5959 Broadway — have an abundance of athletes.
Sophomore quarterback Scott Ballentine has completed 68% of his passes for 2,569 yards and 26 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
His favorite targets are senior Robert Ballentine (42 catches, 755 yards, eight TDs), sophomore Patrick Clacks III (44 catches, 701 yards, five TDs) and senior Alonzo Paul (57 catches, 629 yards, six TDs).
Junior Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame recruit, is a two-way threat for Andrean.
Last week, he scored four touchdowns — three by run and the last on a 30-yard interception return — as the Fighting 59ers defeated unranked LaVille 35-8.
Bowen leads the team in rushing with 743 yards on 114 attempts and 15 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the linebacker leads the team with 91 total tackles, with eight tackles for loss.
A trio of seniors has made life miserable for opposing offenses.
Jaden Marsh, a 6-5 linebacker, leads the team with 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Lineman Dominic Ditola has 14 stops behind the line and lineman/linebacker Dhmari Wright has 13. Sophomore Trey Stephens has nine stops for loss among his 78 total tackles.
Bowen and junior James Mantel have each picked off three passes this season.
The Blazers aren't without weapons. You don't get to 13-0 without beating some good teams.
Dual-threat senior quarterback Laban Davis has thrown for 1,571 yards, completing 67% of his passes, for 20 touchdowns against four interceptions. He ranks second in career passing yards with 4,833.
On the ground, he leads the team with a school-record 2,152 yards in 262 attempts for 32 scores. In his career, Davis has run for nearly 4,100 yards, second all-time.
Senior Gavin Wallace has a team-best 414 receiving yards and eight scores. Junior Carsen Jacobs has 388 receiving yards and four scores. Senior Dylan Bredemeyer has 320 yards and two scores.
Junior two-way threat Dax Holman is second on the team with 858 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively, he leads the team in tackles for loss with 11 among his 80 total stops.
Junior Dackotia Reed leads the team with 81 total tackles, with nine for loss. Senior Kyler Bibbee has 72 stops, with 9.5 for loss.
Like the offensive line, Eastside's secondary must be on its A-game Friday if the hosts want to play next weekend.
Bredemeyer leads the team with five interceptions. Junior Briar Munsey has four picks and senior Johnny Eck has three. Jacobs was called upon to shut down Bishop Luers' top receiving threat in the sectional championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.