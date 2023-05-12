WATERLOO — Another Lewis sister is headed to college soccer.
DeKalb senior Charity Lewis committed to play at Indiana University Kokomo Wednesday, and followed older sisters Faith and Hope onto the college pitch.
“It feels really good. It’s a stress-reliever. It feels good to finally make it official,” Charity Lewis said.
“The first time I visited there I got to train with the team and it’s a really good atmosphere. Meeting the girls and seeing the campus, it felt like it’s some place I should be.”
She said she plans to major in business administration.
The Cougars compete in the NAIA and the River States Conference. Last fall they went 14-3-3 and advanced to the NAIA national tournament.
Lewis knows at least one player on the IUK squad, former DeKalb standout Jade Allen, who just completed her first season there.
Lewis earned first-team KPC Media Group All-Area honors for the third straight season last fall. She had nine goals and seven assists and was a second-team All-Northeast 8 Conference choice.
For her career with the Barons, she had 24 goals and 31 assists.
Cougars coach Sohaila Akhavein is happy to welcome another player from DeKalb.
“She’s a really diverse player,” Akhavein said. “She brings a lot to the defensive side of the game. In the attack she’s really creative. We’re excited to use both the attacking side of her skill set and her defensive mindset in our program.”
DeKalb coach Terry Exford feels Lewis will be a good addition for the Cougars.
“She’s going to work hard and get better at the craft of soccer,” Exford said. “With Charity I’ve known her quite a while. Her family has been highly involved in soccer.
“It’s a very good choice by her. She’s going to do very well there. It’s going to be fun to see how she develops as a player and an individual. It’s a good fit for her.”
