GARRETT — A goal by Westview’s Paige Schwartz with just under 12 minutes left in the first half was the only tally of the contest in a 1-0 Northeast Corner Conference win over host Garrett Thursday.
Schwartz’s shot from the right side, snuck inside the far post with 11 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the half. Erika Miller had an assist on the play.
Senior goalie Hailee Caldwell stopped all six Garrett shots she faced for the shutout. One of her best saves of the second half came in the 33rd minute when she stopped Mia Gullett’s booming shot from just beyond the 18-yard box.
It was the first win in two outings for Westview (1-0-1).
“We played Wawasee on Saturday, and one of the things we talked about was pressuring the ball,” said Westview coach Ryan C. Yoder. “We did a better job tonight, and we can do a better job.
“We’ve got to make sure we’re better organized in the middle,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of skill. We’re young again, but we we’ve got some goal scorers. Defensively, we’re trying something different with our formation in the back.
“It’s going to take some time, but I like our combinations,” Yoder said. “It was a physical game. We’ve got to be able to match that.”
Garrett is 1-3 with the loss.
“Last year, we lost 6-0 to Westview. I think we let one get in. It’s a game of moments, and we lost that one little moment,” said Garrett girls coach Bob Newman. “We started coming back and pressing at the end.
“I’m really proud of the girls. They fought hard. They fought to the end.”
Garrett visits Heritage Saturday. Westview hosts Lakeland Saturday.
