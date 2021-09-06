As we head into Week 4, we are starting to figure out who is for real and who is not. This makes for more subtle movements in the power rankings, rather than drastic changes that we saw in the first two weeks.
There is going to be the occasional big game that can flip the standings, and lo and behold we have one of those games this week when Eastside travels to Churubusco.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 3-0
Last Friday’s result: 48-13 win over West Noble
Just another ho-hum week for the Blazers. Eastside is taking advantage of these types of games and is getting more people involved, instead of the usual suspects. This will help build depth for the rest of the season. Maybe even this week against Churubusco.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 2-0, 1-0 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: 57-13 win over Huntington North
If we learned anything form East Noble’s first two games, it’s that they can score and do so in a hurry. The Knights were up 21-0 before the Vikings took an offensive snap. East Noble cleaned up a lot of mistakes it made on defense and special teams in Week 1 at Plymouth.
Another clean game this week against rival DeKalb should help in preparation for Leo in a week and a half.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 3-0
Last Friday’s result: 35-14 win at Fairfield
Say what you want about the opposition the Cougars are playing (1-8 combined record), but they are not messing around and put teams away.
The Central Noble defense continues to shine and is one of more aggressive units I’ve seen on the field each week.
No. 4 Churubusco
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 2-1
Last Friday’s result: 42-19 win at Garrett
The Eagles got some players back who they missed in the first two weeks, and they played a lot better than those first two games. Churubusco only led by three at halftime but exploded for 20 straight points in the third quarter to earn a big win.
The defense and the rushing attack finally came around for the Eagles, and that combination could be dangerous against a team like Eastside this Friday.
No. 5 Garrett
Last week: 3
Record: 2-1
Last Friday’s result: 42-19 loss to Churubusco
The Railroaders do drop but are firmly in the rankings, for now. The Lakeland Lakers are creeping up behind them. I’m not going to judge too harsh on Garrett for one bad quarter, when there is still plenty of season left to learn from it.
Others considered: Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Fremont.
