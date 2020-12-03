WATERLOO — Sarah Platt has made a strong commitment to swimming all through her school-age years.
When she graduates from DeKalb in the spring, that commitment will continue, but an even larger commitment awaits.
Platt has signed to swim with the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. She’ll have four years of college, and then a five-year commitment of service.
She’ll not only be meeting the demands of collegiate competition, but also the physical challenges and rigorous academics of the academy.
Platt said she was interested in being a police officer, but then thought that a military academy would be a good avenue to pursue. She said it will allow her to combine swimming, a college education, and a chance at a good career.
The decision was made in February.
“I received a common cause letter. I hadn’t really known what I wanted to do yet, but after receiving that, I realized that this would be a good career.”
Platt said she had to undergo physical testing and medical evaluations. She still has to attend nomination interviews. Candidates for the academy must be nominated by a U.S. senator or representative.
She expects to receive word by the end of December. She added that since she’s been recruited for swimming, she’s virtually guaranteed a nomination.
“It means a lot,” Platt said. “Swimming’s been a part of my life for a lot of years. I’ll be able to continue it and still be able to pursue a college career. It’s very important.”
Platt said she’s had chats online with some members of the Army swim team, and will talk more with them before she reports in the summer.
Having started swimming with the YMCA of DeKalb County program when she was 8, Platt now swims for the Fort Wayne Swim Team, coached by John Gibson.
She swam for the DeKalb High School team as a freshman and sophomore, and was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year both seasons. In her sophomore year, she qualified for state in the breaststroke.
She also set Northeast 8 Conference records in the breaststroke and 200 freestyle that year, and was part of the Barons’ 200 freestyle relay unit that also set a conference record.
Platt also made daily trips to Fort Wayne for workouts with the Fort Wayne Swim Team.
“She’s definitely made a commitment the last several years to make that drive to Fort Wayne down and back after school and on Saturdays,” Gibson said. “She’s steadily gotten better and there’s no reason she won’t continue to get better.”
Being part of a college program will make a difference, the coach feels.
“Once she gets in with a group of girls at that collegiate level, that will push her to that next level,” Gibson said. “It will really help her to train with some really good girls. She’s definitely got the mindset and the toughness for not just swimming in college, but the academy. It will be grueling I’m sure.
“Swimming is a sport that will have prepared her well for setting goals and working hard to achieve those goals.”
