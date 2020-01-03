SYRACUSE — Lakewood Park and Garrett faced one another for the second time this season, but both hoped it would be in a championship setting instead of the third-place game at the Wawasee Holiday Tournament on Friday.
The Panthers (5-3) beat the Railroaders 57-49 in the consolation game of the tourney. Lakewood defeated Garrett 84-81 in overtime on Dec. 6.
The Railroaders (1-9) lost to the host Warriors 60-27 in the first game of the day, and the Panthers fell to Gary Lighthouse CPA 60-55 in the second semifinal.
Wawasee won the tournament by a score of 57-44 over Lighthouse in the nightcap.
Lakewood Park 57, Garrett 49
The Railroaders’ struggles on offense continued from the first game of the day to early on in the consolation game against the Panthers, and Garrett trailed 16-4 after the first quarter.
Lakewood’s Aiden Fetters opened the game with back-to-back threes. Jarrett Bailey scored Garrett’s first points with a floater at the 4:13 mark.
Caedmon Bontrager answered, scoring eight straight, including an open corner three, an old-fashion three-point play followed by a fast break basket that quickly pushed the lead to 14-2.
Another three by Fetters gave the Panthers a 19-4 lead early in the second quarter. Then Garrett was able to cut into the lead with the help of a few Lakewood Park turnovers and some scoring from its best player, Jayden Broadnax. The senior scored six straight, then assisted on a transition score by Jasen Bailey, which capped an 8-0 run to cut the lead to seven.
Bontrager ended the run for the Railroaders with his second dunk of the day. The Railroaders cut the lead back to single digits just before the half after Bailey hit his second buzzer-beater of the game to end the first half. He tossed in a floater at the end of the first quarter as well.
The Panthers looked to extend their lead in the second half and led by as many as 14 after a 6-0 run, led by Josh Pike, who scored on two of the baskets and assisted on the other.
However, the Railroaders showed some fight and cut the deficit to six early in the fourth quarter after a three-point play from Broadnax, then a shot from distance by Kail Baughman.
Every time Garrett seemed like it was gaining momentum, Lakewood answered. The Railroaders cut the lead to five or less three separate times in the fourth quarter, but Pike and Bontrager scored multiple easy layups on the other end to push the advantage to a more comfortable margin.
Lakewood was led by 17 points from Bontrager, Pike’s 14 and 15 from Fetters. Broadnax kept Garrett in it until the end and finished with a game-high 24 points.
Lighthouse 60, Lakewood Park 55
It was evident both teams in this matchup like to get up and down the court quickly. The only problem for both teams on Friday was turnovers and lots of them.
There was a 30-second span near the end of the third quarter when both teams turned the ball over twice on consecutive possessions.
“We can’t get down 12-3, and we didn’t make a free throw. I think we were 0 for 7, and you can’t win games when you do those two things,” Lakewood Park coach Steve Oberlin said.
The Lions hit two wide-open threes, and the second pushed the lead to 12-3 midway through the first quarter. The Panthers did make seven trips to the free-throw line, all in the first half, and had nothing to show for it.
Lakewood finally took advantage of the turnovers by Lighthouse and turned them into easy layups on the other end multiple times. A three from Carter Harman, which came after a block by Bontrager, finished a 7-0 run and cut the lead to two.
Bontrager was a force to be reckon with in the paint for the Panthers. The Lions took very few shots in the lane in their half-court offense. Bontrager finished with seven blocks and 10 rebounds to go along with his 18 points.
After a steal by Pike, who ended up with 12 points off the bench, early in the second quarter, he bounced it off the backboard for Bontrager to come down with the alley-oop dunk and a 20-18 lead.
Then, Lighthouse turned up the pressure on Lakewood and scored its next two baskets off steals. Back-to-back scores from the Lions’ Steven Carr gave his team a 28-27 lead at halftime.
Oberlin knows his team can handle pressure, and at times, they broke through Lighthouse’s pressure with ease. But once they did, another mistake shortly followed.
“We were trying to do things too fast. I mean we want to play fast, but be controlled more,” Oberlin said. “We made it harder on ourselves. We beat ourselves more than they beat us.”
Lakewood quickly regained the lead in the third quarter after a trey from Fetters, who totaled 11 points, and another from Bontrager. They kept the lead at five points for the majority of the quarter, but then more sloppy play ensued and the Lions were the beneficiary, scoring seven straight to take back the lead.
The team traded the lead back and forth a few times in the early stages of the fourth quarter before Lighthouse went into the bonus and stretched their advantage from the free-throw line. While Lakewood was scoreless from the stripe, the Lions were 9-for-13, including 8-of-8 from Davarius Stewart in the final four minutes. Stewart led Lighthouse with 16 points.
The Panthers cut the lead to three with 12 seconds to go with a shot from Pike, but Stewart buried two more free throws to make the final score.
“There’s a lot of stuff I saw, and I know there’s going to be a lot of teaching stuff,” Oberlin said.
Wawasee 60, Garrett 27
The Railroaders woke up on the wrong side of bed before Friday’s morning game. They struggled early on and trailed 14-0 after the first quarter.
Wawasee led 19-0 before the Railroaders scored. The first bucket of the game for Garrett came at the 6:15 mark in the second quarter after a steal and score from Jasen Bailey.
After the Warriors pushed their lead to 20 points, the Railroaders went on an 8-2 run to try and cut into the deficit before halftime.
Broadnax scored six of the eight points during the run, all the them coming in the middle of the Warriors’ zone defense. Broadnax led Garrett with nine points.
The Railroaders struggled to find good looks against the zone while the Warriors had little trouble getting up an open shot against Garrett’s zone.
Wawasee pushed its lead to 30 points by the end of the third. It was led by Austin Miller’s 18 points and 11 from Ethan Hardy.
Baughman added eight for Garrett.
