Girls Basketball
Baron seventh-graders win at Harding
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team was a 29-14 winner at Harding Thursday.
Ashley Cox led the Barons with 10 points, Sophia Jackson added seven and Bridget Timbrook scored six. DeKalb also got two points each from Tori Anderson, Lily Bailey and Lauren Kirkpatrick.
Lakewood Park handles Canterbury Cavaliers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Canterbury 56-21 on Friday evening.
Taylor Gerke had 19 points and Chloe Jolloff scored 17 to lead the Panthers (6-5). Frannie Talarico added 10 points.
