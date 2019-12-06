The 2019 girls golf season in the area was filled with parity. It also clearly had its leading ladies.
There were two first-time state finalists who led the way in Lakeland junior Madison Keil and West Noble senior Hannah Godfrey. They were two of five individuals in the KPC Media Group coverage area who qualified for the East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links. They also joined DeKalb’s team in that regional tournament.
The body of work gave Keil the edge to be named Prep of the Year to headline the 18th annual KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Golf Team.
Trent Stuckey helped navigate a relatively young DeKalb team to a competitive season and a third-place finish in the Angola Sectional to advance to the regional. He was selected as Coach of the Year.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals proved to be difficult for a majority of the field at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel Oct. 4 and 5. But Keil managed to finish in a four-way tie for 33rd place out of 100 finishers with 169 (83-86).
Along with being the first state qualifier in the three-year history of the Lakeland girls golf program, Keil led a relatively young Laker team to its first Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship.
Keil was second in the NECC Tournament with a 77, and was fourth in the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone with a 6-over par 78 in leading Lakeland to a 5th-place team finish. She shot 75 in the East Noble Regional on Sept. 30 to advance to state, placing second out of the five girls who earned state berths.
Keil earned All-Area honors in two sports from this fall, also making the girls soccer team. She was a key defender on a Lakeland girls soccer team what won NECC regular season and tournament titles.
At DeKalb, there were a lot of unknowns outside of top player Ally Stuckey. There was some inexperience in the varsity lineup, and that has not happened much in the history of Barons girls golf. But there was some growth amongst the team and a solid trio developed with Stuckey, junior Kayla Fleming and freshman Lillie Cone.
Trent Stuckey led DeKalb to a third-place finish in the Northeast 8 Conference Tournament on Sept. 14. The Barons shot 372 at Cross Creek in Decatur and finished seven shots behind second-place Bellmont, the tournament host, and six shots ahead of fourth-place Leo.
Here is the rest of the 2019 KPC Media Group Girls Golf Team.
Hannah Godfrey, Sr., West Noble
Godfrey was in a three-way tie for 62nd place in the IHSAA State Finals with a 177 (90-87). She shot 76 in her fourth straight regional tournament, was the East Noble Sectional runner-up with 74 and tied for sixth in the NECC Tournament with 88. She was medalist seven times and averaged 39 for nine holes.
Ally Stuckey, Sr., DeKalb
The IUPUI-bound Stuckey was the NE8 Tournament champion with a 1-under par 70, and medaled 12 times, which is a DeKalb single-season program record. She tied for fourth in the Angola Sectional with an 85, and was 18th in the East Noble Regional with an 80. She averaged 77.8 in 18-hole tournaments and 39.8 for nine holes.
Lillie Cone, Fr., DeKalb
Cone finished her first season of high school golf with a 79 in the regional at Noble Hawk, placing 13th. She was sixth in the Angola Sectional with 89. She averaged 44.6 for nine holes and 85 for 18, and made the All-NE8 2nd Team.
Kayla Fleming, Jr., DeKalb
Fleming averaged 46 for nine holes and 93.6 for 18 holes. She was an All-NE8 honorable mention.
Teryn Stanley, Sr., Angola
This regional qualifier was the Angola Sectional runner-up at Zollner with a 78 and placed third in the NECC Tournament with an 84 at Heron Creek. Stanley was also the Fremont Invitational champion and the New Haven Bulldog Invitational runner-up with an 82.
Maddie Herman, Sr., Angola
Herman tied for fourth in the NECC Tournament with an 86, then missed a regional berth by a shot with her 94 in the Angola Sectional. She was the Fremont Invitational runner-up.
Halle Taner, Jr., Fremont
Taner was a regional qualifier and ended her season in solid fashion with an 86 at Noble Hawk. She averaged 48 in nine-hole rounds and 97 in 18-hole tournaments.
Sarah Cooper, Jr., Garrett
Cooper was a regional qualifier and earned All-NECC honors this fall. She shot 92 in the Angola Sectional and 91 in the East Noble Regional.
Carly Turner, Jr., East Noble
Turner led the Knights in the NE8 Tournament with a 90 and made the all-conference 2nd Team. She also shot 92 in the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone.
Being named All-Area honorable mentions were Fremont’s Katie Baker and Kenadee Porath, East Noble’s Jasmine Freeman and Garrett’s Abby Weaver.
