Tonight’s football games will further clarify the pecking order in area conferences/divisions.
There is even the rare non-conference game or two. One that will be particularly interesting will be in Mishawaka where a rising Angola squad will take on perennial Class 3A power Marian from the Northern Indiana Conference.
Here’s some information and analysis on tonight’s area football games.
Angola at Mishawaka Marian
Records: Angola 4-2 overall, Mishawaka Marian 2-4.
Media: Redeemer Radio 95.7 FM (on the radio and video stream on Facebook)
Last week: Hornets won 39-6 at home over Fairfield. Knights lost 42-3 at Penn.
Last meeting: Knights won 42-0 in Angola on Oct. 1, 2021.
Things appear to be in a much different place as these two teams meet for just the second time. Last season, the Knights were 10-4 and advanced to the Class 3A northern semi-state; this year, Marian is scuffling at 2-4, especially on offense.
Angola, meanwhile, lost its last six games of 2021, including the Week 7 loss to the Knights, to finish 2-8. This year, Angola has turned things around and clinched a share of Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division title as it takes a break from conference play to face the Knights in Mishawaka.
Angola is led on offense by senior quarterback Tyler Call and senior running back Andre Tagliaferri. Call has rushed for 722 yards while Tagliaferri has run for 330.
The Knights are led by senior running back Brian Osman, with 90 carries for 353 yards and a TD. Quarterback Brian Lasane has completed 48-of-106 passes for 553 yards and three TDs with three interceptions.
West Noble at Lakeland
Records: West Noble 5-1, 2-1 Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division. Lakeland 3-3, 1-1 NECC Big.
Media: Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube.
Last week: Chargers won 40-14 at home over Garrett. Lakers won 49-20 at Central Noble.
Last meeting: Lakers won 14-11 in Ligonier on Oct. 1, 2021.
This game has had a way of going against the grain recently. The Lakers have won six of the last seven meetings and Lakeland coach Ryan O’Shea is 2-0 against the Chargers.
But the Lakers will have to make a major adjustment in competition from Central Noble last week to West Noble tonight.
The Charger defense will be a challenge for freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook and one of the area’s best rushers in senior Khamron Malaivanh. West Noble has quality guys at all levels who will try to contain the balance the Lakeland offense will attempt to achieve.
The matchup in the trenches will be interesting. Lakeland is smaller and wants to be impactful with its quickness. West Noble has some big boys like senior Michael LeCount and sophomore Noah Eash around 250 pounds who lead the way for the Chargers’ solid ground game and in controlling the line of scrimmage.
Columbia City at East Noble
Records: Columbia City 5-1, 4-0 Northeast 8 Conference. East Noble 3-3, 2-2 NE8.
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn), WJHS (91.5 FM, Columbia City)
Last week: Eagles won 49-7 at home over New Haven. Knights lost at home to Norwell 45-0.
Last meeting: Knights won 19-16 in Columbia City on Oct. 1, 2021.
Columbia City has not beaten East Noble since 2010. The Eagles come into this Week 7 matchup tied with Norwell for the NE8 lead, and look to have their best chance to beat the Knights in years.
The Knights, meanwhile, have lost their last two games after starting the 2022 season 3-1.
The Eagles boast a balanced rushing attack that doesn’t depend on any one guy. James Getts leads the way with 45 carries for 412 yards and two TDs. Justice Goree has racked up 375 tough yards on 75 carries with five TDs, while Ethan Sievers has 318 yards on 38 carries with three TDs. Quarterback Colton Pieper has completed 47-of-75 passes for 656 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
East Noble, meanwhile, is led by Tyson Reinbold, who has 93 rushes for 524 yards and five TDs. Quarterback Zander Brazel, who has completed 41-of-81 passes for 544 yards with five TDs and five picks. Dylan Krehl has added 350 yards on 49 carries with three TDs.
Garrett at Fairfield
Records: Garrett 0-6, 0-2 NECC Big. Fairfield 4-2, 0-2 NECC Big
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: Railroaders lost 40-14 at West Noble. Falcons lost 39-6 at Angola.
Last meeting: Falcons won 16-7 at Garrett on Oct. 1, 2021.
Fairfield’s hopes to break a two-game NECC losing skid hinge on the availability of quarterback Carter Kitson, who did not play last week against Angola. The Falcons managed just 86 yards of total offense last week against the Hornets — much of that coming on the final drive of the night against the Angola reserves, which yielded Fairfield’s only score of the game.
Garrett, meanwhile, is still looking for its first win of the season and this week’s contest against Fairfield could be a prime opportunity. Railroader senior running back Robert Koskie has 90 carries for 465 yards and our TDs. He ran for 171 yards against West Noble last week.
Fairfield is led by Brecken Maran with 102 carries for 450 yards and three TDs.
DeKalb at Norwell
Records: DeKalb 2-4, 1-3 NE8. Norwell 6-0, 4-0 NE8.
Last week: Barons won 56-48 at home over Huntington North. Knights won 45-0 at East Noble.
Last meeting: Knights won 42-0 in Waterloo on Oct. 1, 2021.
DeKalb had a record-setting night in outscoring Huntington North last week. Senior Tegan Irk’s 33 completions and 390 passing yards are new school records, and his five touchdown passes tied a school record with a couple others. Senior tight end Derek Overbay had a school record 13 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Next for the Barons is the most complete team in the NE8. Norwell has pushed people around on both sides of the ball, and has a brick wall for a defense that has only allowed 2.3 points per game.
Tall order for DeKalb. Can Irk be efficient in the short passing game and sprinkle in big sophomore Caiden Hinkle on the ground to control the ball and the clock to keep the Barons in the game for as long as they can?
Central Noble at Churubusco
Records: Central Noble 2-4, 2-0 NECC Small School Division. Churubusco 4-2, 2-1 NECC Small
Last week: Cougars lost 49-20 to visiting Lakeland. Eagles won 44-0 at Fremont.
Last meeting: Eagles won 21-12 in Albion on Oct. 1, 2021.
The rivalry of this matchup could keep this game interesting for awhile. However, the rivalry of this matchup should have the Eagles alert, not take the Cougars for granted and not fall in a false sense of superiority after dominating Fremont and Prairie Heights the past two weeks.
Central Noble is the thinner team and was hit harder than it would have liked by graduation. It has had a tough time running the football. Churubusco has the advantage there with quarterback Riley Buroff and running back Wyatt Marks leading the way.
Central Noble coach and Chrurubusco graduate Hayden Kilgore will be going up against his brother, Eagle senior Bentley Kilgore, one last time.
Fremont at Eastside
Records: Fremont 2-4, 0-2 NECC Small. Eastside 4-2, 2-0 NECC Small.
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Eastside Sports Network at ihsaatv.org (pay-per-view), Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube.
Last week: Eagles lost 44-0 at home to Churubusco. Blazers won 54-12 at home over Prairie Heights.
Last meeting: Blazers won 49-0 in Fremont on Oct. 1, 2021.
The Blazers will try to take another step toward winning another NECC Small School Division championship. The Eagles will try to take competitive strides against a high quality opponent.
Bremen at Prairie Heights
Records: Bremen 3-3 overall. Prairie Heights 1-5.
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: Lions won 14-7 at John Glenn. Panthers lost 54-12 at Eastside.
Last meeting: Lions won 37-14 at home on Oct. 1, 2021.
The Panthers would like to take the first quarter against Eastside and build on that. They overcame giving up a touchdown on Eastside’s first possession and a three-and-out to get an interception from Matt Roberts and take the ball down the field and score to only trail 7-6.
Heights appears to have handed the starting quarterback job to freshman Mac Armstrong so he can the ball to the Panthers’ best athletes, senior twin brothers Jaden and Trenton Daniels.
In only 17 games at Prairie Heights, Jaden Daniels became the football program’s career receptions leader with 56. He had three catches for 125 yards and a touchdown against Eastside to take the lead and pass the 55 receptions of Lance Brodock from 2000-03.
The Lions won at Mishawaka Marian 35-31 on Sept. 2.
Bremen is led by junior running back Lance Moser, who has rushed for 688 yards at 5.9 yards per carry and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Silas Laidig has completed 40-of-75 passes for 624 yards and five touchdown passes with six interceptions. His favorite target is sophomore Tyrus Graverson, who caught 20 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns.
On the Lion defense is led by senior linebacker Austin McKenzie and junior defensive back Reece Greene, who has three interceptions.
