ANGOLA ⏤ The number seven can be considered a lucky number by many people, though the Angola gymnastics team would beg to differ.
The past two times that the Angola gymnastics team competed in the state finals at Ball State's Worthen Arena in 2019 and last season, the Hornets have finished seventh place both times. That is a statistic Angola coach Misti Evans wants her team to improve on, even if it doesn't result in a team title.
"I don't think winning state is on our radar," Evans said. "But we definitely want to place higher than seventh, and obviously coming home with a medal of a medal. The top four teams would be an ultimate goal."
The Hornets qualified for the state finals for the second year in a row after winning the Wawasee sectional for the second straight time and finishing second at the Huntington North Regional with a team score of 106.875, only finishing behind Homestead.
This year's team comprises of just three gymnasts who competed at last year's state finals: Juniors Summer Allen and Sarah Hutchins and senior Ashtyn Evans.
Ashtyn is the daughter of Coach Evans, as well as the lone senior on the team and is the defending state champion in the uneven parallel bars. She broke the school record in the event a month ago today with a score of 9.800 at the Angola Invitational. Today will mark her fourth state finals appearance and her third time competing in it after missing out in 2020 due to an injury she sustained the night before in practice. She will be in the all-around competition.
"I feel very blessed that we've had this opportunity and can experience this with her on both both sides," Coach Evans said. "Obviously coaching your kid has some stress involved with it and there's a whole dynamic that we have to watch as parents having a daughter on the team. Just experiencing all the senior things with her, it's been a pretty emotional year."
At the Huntington North Regional, Evans placed second in the all-around (37.375), finishing second on the bars (9.425), second on the vault (9.500), ninth on the balance beam (9.225) and seventh on the floor exercise (9.225).
Ashtyn said that although this year's team is different than in year's past in that they are good at staying calm, she is quite the opposite.
"I usually always get nervous," Ashtyn said. "I try my best to calm myself down, but I just tell myself to have fun and enjoy every meet that I go to."
As the only senior, Evans said that she is always asked to make team decisions but sometimes has to defer to the juniors for help.
"They ask me what leotard we are going to wear or what we're going to eat the night before a meet and I don't always want to decide because I want everyone's opinion," Ashtyn said. "So I ask everybody else what they think or something before I actually make the decision so I'm at least benefiting everybody else."
Despite not always wanting to be the team leader in making decisions, Evans is a team leader when it comes to team chemistry and building her teammates up.
"I like to give everybody pep talks before they go on to try to at least calm them down if they look nervous and cheering them on when competing," Evans said. "If somebody is down I talk to them and I make sure they're okay."
Hutchins competed in the floor exercise at the state finals last year, but will be adding to it this year, also competing in the vault and beam. At the regional, she was 15th in the vault with a score of 9.050, 22nd on the beam with a 7.775 and 24th on the floor with a 8.525.
"Sam, or Sarah, has been a good leader for the team," Coach Evans said. "She's the one that's always right there keeping everybody's temperament pretty even. We're hopefully going to work to get her a bar routine next year so she can make the all around."
Allen, who just competed in vault at Worthen Arena a year ago, will also be adding to her events by performing on the bars. At regionals, she was 12th on the vault (9.150) and 16th on the bars (8.025).
Junior Savannah Bailey will be getting her first chance to compete at state as she will be performing on the beam and floor. In the regional, Bailey placed 23rd on the beam (7.750) and 25th on the floor (8.400).
"Summer and Savannah have worked very hard in the offseason to upgrade their routines," Coach Evans said. "And we are thinking Summer might do an upgraded vault at state to try and get a few more tenths onto her score."
Alayna Shamp will be entering her first state finals as a freshman and will be in the all-around competition alongside Evans. At Huntington North, she was fourth (9.325) on vault, sixth (8.775) on bars, second (9.525) on the beam and 27th (8.200) on the floor to finish eighth in the all-around with a score of 35.825.
"If you look, she's the second highest freshmen in the all-around rankings in the state," Coach Evans said. "That says a lot about where the program hopefully is heading with her leading at the next few years."
Despite this being her first time, Shamp said she doesn't have any nerves and just wants to give everything she has.
"At the beginning of the season, I was kind of scared to come out of my shell," Shamp said. "Everyone on our team is really welcoming and growing so close to them has helped me build up my confidence to help me do my best. Because of that, the nerves grew less and less each meet and I had more and more fun."
Sophomore Avery Boyer will also be a newcomer to the state finals, competing in the bars after placing 22nd (7.600) at regionals.
Doors open for the state finals at 10 a.m. with tickets selling for $10. Opening ceremonies will start at 11 and competition will begin at 11:45.
