College Wrestling
Two Thunder wrestlers named NWCA Scholar All-Americans
Two members of the Trine University men's wrestling team, senior Owen Conklin and freshman John Browning, have been named as Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
A total of 451 individuals across 90 institutions competing at the NCAA Division III level were awarded the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.