WATERFORD MILLS – Lakewood Park’s girls basketball team got free from Elkhart Christian in the second half to win the first game of the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional 45-30 Tuesday evening. Then Fremont overcame a furious rally in the fourth quarter from the host Bruins in the nightcap to make enough plays in the final minute to upset Bethany Christian for the second straight postseason.
Fremont 50, Bethany Christian 46
Jada Rhonehouse made an inside basket as she was fouled with 22.1 seconds left to break a 46-46 tie, then rebounded Mackenzie Mast’s long two-point miss and made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left to clinch the win for the Eagles (7-15).
Bethany Christian (11-12) rallied from a 38-27 deficit early in the fourth quarter to take a lead. Zoe Willems had a three-point play, then hit a three-pointer with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in regulation to make it 38-33 game.
Willems scored off her offensive rebound and converted a three-point play to put the Bruins up 45-44 with 43.5 seconds left. Then Mariah Stoltzfus made a steal in the backcourt and made one of two free throws to put Bethany up 46-44 with 38.5 seconds left.
Rhonehouse scored the final six points of the game, starting with a driving layup to tie it with 30 seconds left. Then the Bruins threw away the inbounds pass to set up what turned out to be the winning basket.
“Jada was the stud she is and the senior she is,” Fremont coach Scott Sprague said. “Sammy’s offense was big.”
“I’m very proud of my team. I looked at my team when they came back and they were stunned,” he added. “We’re starting to come around.”
Freshman Sammy Meyers had 10 points, including a big three-pointer to hold off the Bruins for a bit and put Fremont up 43-39 with 3:08 left.
Rhonehouse had 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot for the Eagles, who play Hamilton (2-12) in the second semifinal on Friday at around 7:30 p.m. McKenzie Parnin had five points and 10 boards. Natalie Gochenour had nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Willems had 24 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Bethany Christian. Stoltzfus had nine points and four assists, but only shot 3-of-15 from the floor.
Lakewood Park 45,
Elkhart Christian 30
The Eagles came after the Panthers in the first half after losing to LPC in Auburn 60-22 on Jan. 8. ECA extended its defense in the halfcourt, and senior Camille Annan attacked the lane with regularity.
Elkhart Christian went on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter to take an 18-14 lead midway through the stanza.
The Panthers (9-12) chipped away before halftime, but Elkhart Christian (7-13) clung to a 20-19 lead at the break.
Then sophomore Jade Carnahan got in a groove midway through the third quarter to build a Lakewood Park advantage. She hit a couple of a three-pointers and made a pass to Grace Merkel to set up her inside basket. That stretch put the Panthers up 29-22 with 2:03 left in the quarter.
Lakewood Park controlled the fourth quarter to complete the win. It outscored the Eagles 16-5 in the final eight minutes.
“Nothing comes easy in a sectional,” Panthers coach Jared Estep said. “To get a win to start the sectional means a lot.”
Annan did not score in the second half with senior Sam Hartz face-guarding her in the final 16 minutes.
Carnahan had 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots to lead LPC. Merkel had 10 points. Ava McGrade and Frannie Talarico each had nine points. Talarico had four steals and McGrade had three assists.
Sophomore Allison Russell had nine points for Elkhart Christian.
The Panthers will play Blackhawk Christian (16-7) in the first semifinal Friday at 6 p.m. The Braves are favored by many to win the sectional.
“Blackhawk will be tough,” Estep said. “We’re going to fight for 32 minutes and see what happens.”
