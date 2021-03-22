College Softball
Thunder sweep Spartans
ANGOLA — Trine defeated Manchester 12-0 in five innings and 8-7 in eight innings in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday at SportOne/Parkview Softball Field.
In game two, the Thunder (6-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning after the Spartans scored the first four runs of the game in the top half, then rallied from a 7-5 deficit after three and a half innings to win it.
Giselle Riley’s single up the middle scored Scarlett Elliott in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie it at 7. Anna Gill scored the game-winning run for Trine from second base on a Manchester throwing error after Amanda Prather laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Adrienne Rosey pitched four and one-third hitless, scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to get the win for the Thunder. Taylor Murdock was 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a run batted in.
In game one, Trine had a five-run first inning and a seven-run fourth. Hannah Kampmann threw a one-hit shutout with two walks and one strikeout.
Ashley Swartout had a two-run homer and drove in four runs in the game for the Thunder. Prather had a two-run triple and Ellie Trine had a two-run single. Manchester is 1-7.
College Soccer
Trine women win spring opener
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team opened its spring season with a 2-0 victory over Olivet in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match on Tuesday afternoon at Weaver Field.
Taylor Noll and Andrea Wright scored for the Thunder (8-1, 1-0 MIAA) in the first half. Jessalyn Friederick made three saves in goal to earn the shutout. Veronica Ocampo had an assist.
Trine outshot the Comets 11-7. Olivet is 0-2, 0-1.
MIAA honors Trine freshman Yahya
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University freshman forward Alhasan Yahya was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Yahya had a goal and two assists to lead the Thunder to a 5-0 home victory over Alma Friday night. The Melvindale, Michigan, resident has a goal and three assists for five points so far this season.
College Tennis
Spirrison earns weekly MIAA honorFREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior Ashley Spirrison was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Spirrison won both of her No. 1 singles matches in straight sets at Albion on Sunday and at Saint Mary’s on Saturday. She also won both of her No. 1 doubles matches with teammate Ellie Cole. Spirrison only lost three games in those four matches combined.
Spirrison is still undefeated in singles and doubles play so far this 2020-21 academic year. The Fishers resident was named MIAA Player of the Week for the fifth time in her collegiate tennis career.
