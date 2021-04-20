Most of Tuesday's events were postponed due to inclement weather, and the majority of them have a make-up date.
The baseball games between Bellmont and Eastside, and Fairfield and Garrett are rescheduled for Friday. The softball contest between Fairfield and Garrett has the same make-up date.
DeKalb's baseball game against Blackhawk Christian will be made up on Friday, April 30. The Angola-Fremont baseball game is rescheduled for Monday, May 10.
The Central Noble-Prairie Heights baseball and softball contests and the Fremont-Angola softball game have been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 5.
Westview's softball game at West Noble was moved to Monday, May 17, and the softball contest of Churubusco at Lakeland was pushed to Wednesday, May 19.
Three track meets have been postponed to Thursday, including West Noble at Central Noble, Lakeland at Westview and Hamilton, Fremont at Churubusco.
The Prairie Heights-Fairfield track meet will be made up Thursday, April 29.
Westview's girls tennis match at Prairie Heights was moved to today, and the DeKalb-Fremont tennis match was pushed to Saturday at 10 a.m. West Noble's match at Fairfield was postponed to Friday, April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.