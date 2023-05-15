Prep Baseball Warriors defeat Goshen after battling 4A power Penn in loss
EMMA — Westview battled one of the top teams in the state in a 1-0 loss at Penn Friday, then won at home over Goshen 9-0 on Saturday.
On Saturday at Emma, Mason Wire and Kylen Bender combined on a four-hit shutout for the Warriors. Wire went the first five innings and struck out five in getting the win.
Sophomore Jack Massey hit a solo home run, walked twice and scored three runs for Westview. Braden Kauffman reached base four times, including two hits, and scored two runs. Matty Mortrud and Jaxon Engle drove in two runs each.
On Friday evening in Mishawaka, the Kingsmen, last year’s Class 4A state champions, scored an unearned run in the second inning and shut out Westview on four hits.
Max Engle took the pitching loss for the Warriors, but pitched very well. He allowed three hits and struck out three. Then Gavin Engle pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Knights split twinbill with Lakers
East Noble and Lakeland split a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday: The Knights dropped the first game to the Lakers, 6-1 and came back to win the second game, 8-2.
Levi Cook led the Lakers in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Cook also pitched four innings, striking out five. The Lakers got a big four-run third inning.
In Game 2, the Knights got three runs in the first and three more in the third. Lakeland got its two runs in the bottom of the fifth. East Noble added two final runs in the top of the seventh.
East Noble had 11 hits and was led by Deegan Munk with two hits and two runs scored.
The Knights are now 8-13. Lakeland is 12-10.
Panthers best Bruins
Prairie Heights was a 10-3 winner over Bethany Christian Saturday afternoon to improve to 6-13 on the season.
Kam Leedy got the win on the mound for the Panthers, going the distance and striking out six. Elijah Zolman led the 13-hit Prairie Heights attack. He went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Matt Roberts had three stolen bases for the Panthers to up his season total to 26, which is a new single-season program record. Maverick Deveau had his fourth triple of the season, which is also a new school record.
Chargers fall to Warriors
West Noble dropped an 8-2 decision to Wawasee on Saturday. With the loss, the Chargers fell to 3-14 in 2023.
Elijah Bacon, Brady Shields and Louis Schrage had West Noble’s three hits.
Hamilton, meanwhile, defeated Harlan Christian 7-6 on senior day to record its first win of the season and improve to 1-16.
Charger JV falls to Warriors
West Noble’s junior varsity nine fell behind early in a 4-2 loss to Wawasee on Saturday.
Matthew Trinklein led the JV Chargers, going 2-for-3.
LPC wins over Fremont
Fremont lost at Lakewood Park Christian 8-7 on Friday, then lost 13-4 to Blackhawk Christian at home Saturday afternoon.
On Friday in Auburn, Aaron Young, Ethan Young, Connor Mohre, Corbin White and Carson Boles had two hits apiece for the Panthers. White scored two runs while Aaron Young drove in two runs.
White got the pitching win for Lakewood Park, striking out seven over the first six innings. Kayden Kirtley escaped trouble in the seventh inning to pick up the save.
Freshman Tyler Miller had four hits and drove in six runs for the Eagles. Matt Teegardin and Colten Guthrie each had two hits.
The Braves had 16 hits. Miller had four more RBIs for the Eagles.
Railroaders lose in final of home invitational to Bishop Luers
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Warsaw 5-2 in a semifinal, then lost to Bishop Luers 10-7 in the championship game of the Garrett Invitational Saturday.
Against Warsaw, Luke Holcomb pitched a complete game win for the Railroaders, allowing two earned runs, four hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Peyton Simmons had a double, two runs batted in and a run scored for Garrett. Aiden Orth had two hits and an RBI. Calder Hefty had a double and scored a run.
The Railroaders had a four-run fifth inning against Warsaw and a seven-run first against Luers. The Knights scored three runs in the sixth to break a 7-7 tie.
Holcomb and Hefty each had a hit, a run and two RBIs for Garrett.
Prep Softball DeKalb wins at Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — DeKalb took command with a four-run fourth and defeated Hicksville 5-2 Saturday.
Rylee Moore had three hits and an RBI for the Barons. Lillie Cserep and Amara Anglin both had two hits and an RBI. Paige Storck had a double and drove in two runs.
Anglin pitched a five-hitter for the win.
Cougars split at CN Round Robin
Central Noble went 1-1 in its games at last Saturday’s Central Noble round robin tournament. The Cougars lost to Jimtown 12-6 and defeated Tippecanoe Valley 7-3.
The Cougars are now 15-9.
Against Tippecanoe Valley, the Cougars were led by Haddi Hile with two of their four hits.
Kensyngtyn Kimmell got the win in the circle for Central Noble, striking out four.
Fremont drops DH to Northrop
FREMONT — Fremont fell to 9-10 on the season with a doubleheader sweep at home by Northrop last Saturday at Vistula Park. The Eagles lost to the Bruins 11-0 in the first game and 7-3 in the second.
Khloe Glendening had the Eagles’ lone hit in the Game 2 loss. Sammy Meyers had Fremont’s one hit in Game 1.
Lakers lose on road to Bremen
BREMEN — Lakeland fell to Bremen last Saturday 7-4 to fall to 10-11.
The Lakers fell behind 7-0 early to the Lions.
Eagles best Cadets Friday, split with Elkhart on Saturday
Churubusco won at home over Concordia 14-3 in five innings Friday, then split a doubleheader at Elkhart Saturday, winning game one 11-7 and losing game two 13-3.
On Friday in Churubusco, Grace Lawson and Kaelyn Marks each had four runs batted in for the Eagles. Madison Hosted and Ashlyn Erwin both went 2-for-3. Hosted had a walk, a double, two runs and two RBIs. Erwin scored three runs and had a triple and RBI.
Heights 1-1 at John Glenn Invite
WALKERTON — Prairie Heights was 1-1 in the John Glenn Invitational Saturday, defeating Rensselaer Central 8-7 and losing to the host Falcons 12-2 in five innings.
Against Rensselaer Central, the Panthers scored two runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth to come back from a 6-1 deficit after four innings.
Olivia Boots was 2-for-3 with two runs and a run batted in for Heights. Trinity Pratt and Emma Allen each drove in two runs. Pratt also had a single and a double and pitched a complete game win, allowing three earned runs and scattering five hits and five walks while striking out nine.
In the Glenn game, the Falcons scored 11 in the bottom of the third inning after PH scored both of its runs in the top half to take a 2-1 lead.
The Panthers were held to two hits. Savana Phares had a hit and an RBI for Prairie Heights.
At Hamilton on Saturday, the Marines varsity team split a doubleheader with the Panthers’ junior varsity team. PH won game one 13-5, then Hamilton won the second game 15-6. Both games went five innings.
Knights win at West Noble
LIGONIER — East Noble defeated West Noble 5-2 on Friday evening. The Knights played well defensively, according to coach Jessica Hull, and also had 12 hits.
Emily Thompson had two hits and a walk for the Chargers.
Eastside beat by Leo
BUTLER — Eastside lost to Leo 11-1 in six innings in a matchup of two of the top teams in the state Friday.
Leah May was 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in for the Lions. Eden Roberts had two hits and three RBIs. Ellie Sauder pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
