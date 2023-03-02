GARRETT — The Garrett High School boys basketball team had its 2022-23 season end Wednesday night with a 66-40 loss to Woodlan in a Class 3A sectional quarterfinal game at Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
With the loss, Garrett finished 5-18 for the second straight season under second-year head coach Andrew Evertts.
Woodlan improved to 19-5. The Warriors advanced to Friday night’s semifinals against Concordia (17-6). The Cadets were a 51-33 winner over Leo in the other opening round matchup at Garrett Wednesday night.
Friday night’s other semifinal will be a 6 p.m. tipoff between 10-13 Bishop Dwenger and 13-11 Heritage.
The two semifinal winners will meet Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. for the sectional title and spot in next week’s regionals.
Wednesday night at Garrett, the Railroaders found themselves in a big early hole, as Woodlan blitzed out of the game on a 16-4 tear in the opening quarter.
The Railroaders trailed 31-17 at the half and were theoretically still in striking distance. But the Warriors pulled away early in the third, leading 43-21 at the final stop.
Jaxon Robinson led the Railroaders with 11 points. Parker Reed added eight.
Trey Yoder had 22 points to lead all scorers for Woodlan.
Garrett will say goodbye to three seniors: Tyler Gater, Konner DeWitt and Kyle Smith.
Evertts said the three seniors have helped change the culture of Railroader basketball and will be dearly missed.
“They’re great kids,” Evertts said. “It stinks that they didn’t get the validation in the win column, but they were a big part of why things are headed in the right direction.”
As for Wednesday night’s sectional game, Evertts said his team battled.
“We held our own for a little bit, but Woodlan is a very good team,” Evertts said.
The focus for the offseason, Evertts added, will be on getting better in all phases of the game.
“We need to get faster and stronger,” Evertts said. “That starts in the weight room.”
After a few weeks off, the journey to 2023-24 will start with offseason workouts for the Railroaders. Lifting goes on pretty much year-round, and a six-week period of organized basketball activities will start in early April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.