GARRETT — If the Garrett volleyball team sweeps through the county again this season, it won’t happen in one week.
The Railroaders are two-thirds of the way home however, as they took care of Lakewood Park Christian in three games Thursday. Scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-21.
Last season, the Railroaders beat all three county opponents within the same week, but schedule changes this year won’t give them the same opportunity. They beat Eastside earlier this week before Thursday’s win over Lakewood Park. They’ll go for the sweep Oct. 7 at DeKalb.
Garrett (11-1) took advantage of some struggles by the Panthers (9-5) in the first two games. Lakewood Park sent several free balls to the Railroaders, who got the ball to their big hitters to take control.
The Panthers cranked up the intensity for the third game, which was tied nine times, but the Railroaders got the key run of points at the end.
Two early runs served by Taylor Gerke and then Morgan Ostrowski helped Garrett to an early 10-4 spread in the opener. Two kills by Haley Kruse helped Lakewood Park creep within 11-9.
The teams traded points until Kinleigh Smith served seven straight points as the Big Train surged ahead 23-13. Emma Hirchak had three kills and a block during that span, and Logan Smith capped the game with a kill.
Garrett led wire to wire in the second game after Gerke served the first four points. The Panthers stayed within range, and trailed 13-10 after a Kruse kill.
A kill by Elizabeth Salser got the Panthers within 16-12, but a Hirchak kill put Logan Smith at the service line. She served three straight points to make it 20-13. Hirchak scored on a kill, and later handcuffed the Lakewood Park defense with two straight serves to expand the lead to 23-13, and kill by Kinleigh Smith helped close out the game.
The Panthers weren’t about to leave without playing some better volleyball, and the third game stayed close throughout. Lakewood Park led for the final time at 14-13 on a strong serve by Kruse. Garrett answered with the next four with the help of a Hirchak block and a kill of an errant pass by Ostrowski.
A tip by Ashley Zak tied the third game for the Panthers at 17-17 before an Ostrowski kill gave Garrett the lead for good. A kill and a tip by Hirchak helped the Railroaders push the lead to 23-18. Another kill by Hirchak brought it to match point, and Logan Smith’s kill finished the win.
Garrett took the JV match in two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.